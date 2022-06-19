UFC Austin Bonus Report: Eleven fighters take home performance bonuses

The Octagon returned to Texas for tonight’s UFC Austin event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett.

Tonight’s main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth five round affair. Both Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett were able to land some big shots throughout the course of the contest and the fights seemed to be knotted at 2 round apiece headed into the fifth and final frame. After twenty-five minutes of wild action, Emmett was awarded the split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

The co-main event of UFC Austin featured a welterweight contest between fan favorites Tim Means and Kevin Holland. The bout resulted in a second round submission victory for ‘Big Mouth’. Holland was able to land some heavy counter punches and hard kicks in the opening five minutes before ultimately sinking in a fight-ending d’arce choke in round two (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that eleven fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar earned ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Austin main event. Emmett won the bout by split decision.

Performance of the night: Kevin Holland pocketed an extra $50k for his second round submission victory over Tim Means in tonight’s co-headliner.

Performance of the night: Joaquin Buckley earned an extra $50k for his third round TKO victory over Albert Duraev.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Performance of the night: Gregory Rodrigues pocketed an extra $50k for his first round knockout win over Julian Marquez.

Performance of the night: Adrian Yanez earned an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Tony Kelley which kicked off tonight’s UFC Austin main card.

Performance of the night: Jeremiah Wells pocketed an extra $50k for his crushing first round KO victory over Court McGee.

Performance of the night: Ricardo Ramos earned an extra $50k for his spectacular first round knockout of Danny Chavez.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Performance of the night: Cody Stamann pocketed an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over veteran Eddie Wineland.

Performance of the night: Phil Hawes earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Deron Winn.

Performance of the night: Roman Dolidze pocketed an extra $50k for his first round KO victory over Kyle Daukaus.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Austin event?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below