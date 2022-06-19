Pros react after Josh Emmett defeats Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin

By
Chris Taylor
-
Josh Emmett, UFC Austin, Calvin Kattar

Tonight’s UFC Austin event was headlined by a key featherweight contest between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett.

Kattar (23-6 MMA) had most recently competed in January of this year, earning a win against Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA). Prior to that victory, ‘The Boston Finisher’ had suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Max Holloway.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Austin main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Dan Ige. ‘The Fighting Farmer’ had not lost since 2018 when he was knocked out by Jeremy Stephens.

Tonight’s UFC Austin main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth five round affair. Both Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett were able to land some big shots throughout the course of the contest and the fights seemed to be knotted at 2 round apiece headed into the fifth and final frame. After twenty-five minutes of wild action, Emmett was awarded the split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Austin Result: Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar by split decision (47-48, 48-47 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to the ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ fight below:

Post-fight reactions to Josh Emmett defeating Calvin Kattar by split decision in tonight’s UFC Austin main event:

Who would you like to see Josh Emmett fight next following his split decision victory over Calvin Kattar this evening at UFC Austin? How did you score tonight’s featherweight main event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

