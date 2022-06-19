Pros react after Josh Emmett defeats Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin

Tonight’s UFC Austin event was headlined by a key featherweight contest between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett.

Kattar (23-6 MMA) had most recently competed in January of this year, earning a win against Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA). Prior to that victory, ‘The Boston Finisher’ had suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Max Holloway.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Austin main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Dan Ige. ‘The Fighting Farmer’ had not lost since 2018 when he was knocked out by Jeremy Stephens.

Tonight’s UFC Austin main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth five round affair. Both Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett were able to land some big shots throughout the course of the contest and the fights seemed to be knotted at 2 round apiece headed into the fifth and final frame. After twenty-five minutes of wild action, Emmett was awarded the split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC Austin Result: Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar by split decision (47-48, 48-47 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to the ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ fight below:

My division is “getting their shit together”…this is what I like to see! Looking forward to this one, let’s see who wants it more. #UFCAustin — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 19, 2022

This fight is going to be 🔥 This entire card has been amazing. #UFCAustin — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 19, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

I got chills for this one! Kattar or Emmett?

Who y’all got?? #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022

Main event time! Best fight card this year!🇺🇸💯👊 #UFCAustin — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 19, 2022

I’m gunna be champion — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) June 19, 2022

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Can’t just run from his power — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Josh Emmett defeating Calvin Kattar by split decision in tonight’s UFC Austin main event:

Grit, technique and durability in that one!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 19, 2022

Close fight! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 19, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Props to @CalvinKattar and @JoshEmmettUFC. Worthy main event to an insane night of scraps! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 19, 2022

Good fight lads!! So Who you got? #UFCAustin — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 19, 2022

Remember if striking and grappling is too close the it goes to aggressiveness then cage control in that order. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 19, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Can’t disagree – emmett not the cleanest or prettiest but goes after it every time — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 19, 2022

Who would you like to see Josh Emmett fight next following his split decision victory over Calvin Kattar this evening at UFC Austin? How did you score tonight’s featherweight main event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!