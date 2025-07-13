UFC Nashville Results: Steve Garcia defeats Calvin Kattar (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Steve Garcia.

Kattar (23-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a four-fight losing skid. ‘The Boston Finisher’ has suffered setbacks to Josh Emmett, Arnold Allen, Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal in his most recent Octagon appearances. Calvin’s last win came back in January of 2022, when he scored a unanimous decision victory over Giga Chikadze.

Meanwhile, Steve Garcia (17-5 MMA) currently boasts a five-fight winning streak, his latest victory coming over Kyle Nelson this past September by way of TKO. ‘The Mean Machine’ has gone 6-2 since joining the promotion in February of 2020.

Round one of this featherweight contest begins and Steve Garcia comes out aggressively. He’s throwing all sorts of kicks, and they are connecting. Calvin Kattar looks to return fire with a big punch, but Garcia avoids and counters nicely. Steve with three more kicks to the body of ‘The Boston Finisher’. He follows that up with a clean left hook. Kattar looks overwhelmed here early. Garcia continues to unload and pepper Kattar with a variety of strikes until the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Steve Garcia comes out firing once again. He’s swinging a lot, but not connecting with as much frequency. Calvin Kattar finally gets off a big punch. He’s going to need more of those. Garcia comes right back with a 3-punch combination. He rips the body with a hard hook. A nice jab and that may have just busted the nose of Kattar. Another good combination from Steve before the horn sounds to end the second frame.

The third and final round of this featherweight contest begins and Calvin Kattar comes out firing with a head kick and then a spinning back kick. Steve Garcia seems unbothered and promptly replies with a combination of his own. Garcia with a big left hook and Kattar hits the deck. Garcia tries to pounce on ‘The Boston Finisher, but Kattar reacts quickly and manages to clinch and push Steve against the cage. Garcia quickly breaks free. He’s chasing Kattar down now. Kattar appears to be recovered. He tries a spinning elbow. Garcia just continues to pepper him with shots in volume.

Official UFC Nashville Results: Steve Garcia def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

