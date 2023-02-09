Calvin Kattar reveals torn ACL is expected to hold him out of action until 2024: “I just want to make sure I’m 100 percent”

UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar will be out of action for a while.

‘The Boston Finisher’ has been out of the octagon since his clash with Arnold Allen last October. That bout was a bit of a must-win for Kattar, as he was still gunning for a title shot after losing to Josh Emmett that summer. Instead, disaster struck for the featherweight.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Kattar lost by second-round TKO. Seconds into the second frame, he collapsed. Post-fight, it was revealed that he had torn his ACL and that he would be out of action for some time. However, no timetable was given at the time.

Months later, we know now that Calvin Kattar could be out of action until 2024. In an interview with MMAJunkie, the featherweight contender revealed that while he could return this year, he doesn’t want to rush it. With that in mind, fans shouldn’t expect to see the Bostonian until next year.

“I think it’s possible, but I don’t want to push for it,” Kattar stated in an interview. “I kind of just want to sit back. Be patient, and I feel like it’s not so much cutting off a couple of months. [I] just want to make sure I’m 100 percent when I get in there, and then this way I can just let it all go with reckless abandonment when I step back in there.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “I don’t want to have any second guessing stepping in there – should I have gone in too soon or not. I’ll just get that much more ready for an eventual return. I’m eyeing I believe 2024, first quarter for sure, and I’ll be ready to go with whoever they put in there with me next.”

“…For right now, it’s just recovery – getting back to being 100 percent healthy, and then eventually just taking out whoever they put in front of me next. I really don’t care who it is – just focus on getting back and competing at the level I know I can compete at.”

