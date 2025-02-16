UFC Vegas 102 Results: Youssef Zalal defeats Calvin Kattar (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - February 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 results, including the featherweight co-main event between Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal.

Youssef Zalal

Kattar (23-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘The Boston Finisher’ is coming off losses to Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen and Josh Emmett in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Youssef Zalal (17-5-1 MMA) currently boasts a six-fight winning streak, his most recent effort resulting in a submission victory over Jack Shore this past November. ‘The Moroccan Devil’ has not tasted defeat since suffering a split decision loss to Sean Woodson in June of 2021.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 102 co-main event begins and Youssef Zalal lands a jab to get things started. He follows up with a knee up the middle and then another jab. He attempts a trip, but Kattar is able to stay standing. Kattar with a jab. Both men are respecting each others striking early. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 102 co-main event begins and Youssef Zalal goes for a takedown. Calvin Kattar defends. Zalal with a jab and then some calf kicks. He definitely is putting out the higher volume. He continues to stick his jab. Kattar looks a bit flustered. We head to the final round.

The third and final round begins and Youssef Zalal is back to working his quick jab. He has been backing up Kattar with that strike all fight long. Kattar finally connects with a good right hand. Zalal with a nice counter in return. He seems to have slowed down a bit here in this final round, however. Calvin Kattar comes forward with a flurry. Nothing really lands though. Another jab from Zalal. The horn sounds to end this contest.

Official UFC Vegas 102 Results: Youssef Zalal def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Zalal fight next following his victory over Kattar this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

