Calvin Kattar speaks out following UFC Austin loss to Josh Emmett

Calvin Kattar has reacted to his UFC Austin loss to Josh Emmett.

Kattar and Emmett shared the Octagon last night (June 18). The action was held inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The featherweight scrap went the distance and in the end, Emmett was awarded the split decision victory.

Kattar appeared on the ESPN+ post-fight show and he expressed his belief that he should’ve had his hand raised (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I just thought I was going to get my hand raised at the end of it. I didn’t care, we give a sh*t if it’s unanimous or a split. I thought I did enough to win the fight. Josh is a class act, a tough kid. Congrats to him and his team.

“… There was never a point I thought I could sit back, but I thought I was edging him out, especially the longer the fight went. The fifth round, I thought I took it. I know he wanted to stand in the center and bang but I mean, that’d be cool I guess if I wasn’t up in the fight, maybe. I thought I was landing the better shots, but I’m not a judge. It went the way it did, but I thought I did enough to win the fight.”

Kattar went on to say that he will eventually watch the fight to see what may have gone wrong.

“I thought I did enough to beat a high-level caliber opponent,” Kattar said. “I just have to go back, check the tape, see what’s up. I’ve really got more questions than anything.”

With the loss, Kattar will slide down at least one spot on the official UFC featherweight rankings. He held the number four spot going into Saturday night, while Emmett had the number seven spot.

