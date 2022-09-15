Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen to headline October UFC Fight Night card

A featherweight banger between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen has been booked for October.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who was told by Dana White, Kattar and Allen will meet in the main event of a Fight Night card on October 29. The event is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Big one at featherweight in the works … No. 5 Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) vs. No. 6 Arnold Allen (@Arnoldbfa) will headline UFC Fight Night on Oct. 29, per Dana White. Should be official shortly. Action fight. pic.twitter.com/yyobEPbdcB — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 15, 2022

Calvin Kattar (23-6) suffered a split decision to Josh Emmett back in June in the main event of UFC Austin. Prior to that, he alternated wins and losses as he defeated Giga Chikadze by decision, dropped a decision loss to Max Holloway and beat Dan Ige by decision. This fight against Allen will mark his fifth straight UFC main event and sixth overall.

In his UFC career, the fifth-ranked Kattar holds notable wins over Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas, Shane Burgos, and Andre Fili among others. He also holds a record of 7-4 inside the Octagon.

Arnold Allen (18-1) is ranked sixth at featherweight and is undefeated in the UFC. The Brit is coming off the biggest win of his career as he scored a first-round TKO over Dan Hooker back in March while before that, he beat Sodiq Yusuff by decision. Allen is currently 9-0 inside the UFC with notable wins over Gilbert Melendez, Makwan Amirkhani, Mads Burnell, and Nik Lentz among others.

With Kattar vs. Allen serving as the main event, the Oct. 29 card is as follows:

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs. Ilia Topuria

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree

Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes

Tim Means vs. Max Griffin

Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia

Joseph Holmes vs. Jun Yong Park

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa

Christian Rodriguez vs. Garrett Armfield

Tresean Gore vs. Josh Fremd

Cody Durden vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

