Calvin Kattar announces he tore his ACL in Arnold Allen fight, set to undergo surgery

Calvin Kattar has suffered a torn ACL.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Kattar was taking on Arnold Allen in a pivotal fight for the featherweight division. Yet, at the end of the first round, Kattar attempted a flying knee and landed awkwardly. To begin the second round, Allen landed a leg kick and Kattar dropped down to the ground and the fight was stopped due to the injury.

Now, after an MRI, Kattar took to Instagram to reveal that he did tear his ACL. The hope for Kattar is to return in late 2023

“There’s not much I can say, it is what it is. I tore my ACL, getting surgery in a couple weeks. Should be ready to go at the end of 2023. The goal remains the same,” Kattar wrote on Instagram.

The news is no doubt disappointing for Kattar who sat out for a year after his decision loss to Max Holloway in January of 2021. The win was also disappointing for Allen who said he didn’t want to win that way.

“Obviously there was the injury with Yair and Brian and then Calvin. (Josh) Emmett (vs. Kattar), it was a real close decision,” Allen said after his win. “I wanted the performance to stand out so I could actually ask (for a title shot): ‘Look, this deserves it more than that and that.’ But now I’m in the same boat. We might as well all hang out together and talk about it.”

Calvin Kattar (23-7) is now on a two-fight losing skid as before the injury loss to Allen he lost by split decision to Josh Emmett. Kattar has headlined five straight fights and is 2-3 with his other loss to Max Holloway while his wins are over Giga Chikadze and Dan Ige by decision. In his career, he also holds notable wins over Shane Burgos, Andre Fili, and Jeremy Stephens.

Who would you like to see Calvin Kattar in his return?

