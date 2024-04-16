Jon Anik gives honest assessment of Calvin Kattar’s future after UFC 300 loss to Aljamain Sterling: ‘There’s not much fight left…’

By Curtis Calhoun - April 16, 2024

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik gave a bleak forecast of Calvin Kattar’s future after his loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 300.

Jon Anik, Calvin Kattar, Aljamain Sterling

Kattar’s Octagon comeback fell short of the mark against Sterling during the UFC 300 prelims. Sterling defeated Kattar by unanimous decision, and Kattar tallied just eight significant strikes.

Kattar returned to the cage for the first time since a leg injury suffered against Arnold Allen in October 2022. He has now lost three consecutive fights since an impressive win over Giga Chikadze.

Anik, a fellow Massachusetts native, wonders if Kattar’s best days in the cage are far behind him. Kattar’s UFC 300 performance, according to Anik, might’ve been the tip of the iceberg in the featherweight’s fall from grace.

Jon Anik questions Calvin Kattar’s lack of ‘fight’ at UFC 300

During a recent episode of The Anik & Florian Podcast, Anik questioned whether or not Kattar was adequately prepared for UFC 300.

“I don’t know that there’s much fight left in this dog,” Anik said of Kattar. “He has been through it to get to it, he’s often talked about the journey being the destination. He’s realized a lot of success as a promoter. This was a challenging matchup, but he was completely neutralized. Not to suggest that it wasn’t all Aljo’s doing, but I also kinda felt bad for Cal on this night…

“A huge showcase for the sport, and for whatever reason, [coach] Tyson Chartier couldn’t get him going.”

Kattar’s slide arguably began with a decisive loss to Max Holloway in 2021. Since then, he’s lost three of his last four fights, including a split-decision defeat to Josh Emmett.

Kattar made his UFC debut at UFC 214 coming off of an eight-fight winning streak. While he’s had some up-and-down performances inside the cage, he showed title potential early in his UFC tenure.

Anik wonders if Kattar’s UFC days are numbered, and the featherweight contender is in an arguable must-win situation heading into his next fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

