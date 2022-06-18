UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Texas for tonight’s UFC Austin event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett.

Kattar (23-5 MMA) is coming off a win against Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA) in January of this year. Prior to that victory, ‘The Boston Finisher’ had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett (17-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Austin main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Dan Ige. ‘The Fighting Farmer’ has not lost since 2018 when he was knocked out by Jeremy Stephens.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a welterweight fight between fan favorites Tim Means and Kevin Holland.

Means (32-12-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Nicolas Dalby. Prior to that, ‘The Dirty Bird’ had outpointed Mike Perry at UFC 255.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (22-7 MMA) most recently competed at UFC 272, where he scored a TKO victory over Alex Oliveira. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Trailblazer’.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Austin Main Card (ESPN, ESPN + at 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett –

Kevin Holland vs Tim Means –

Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev –

Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze –

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues –

Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley –

UFC Austin Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN + at 4 p.m. ET)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva –

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells –

Ricardo Ramos vs Daniel Chavez –

Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula – Oliveira def. De Paula by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann – Stamann def. Wineland via (TKO) at 0:59 of Round 1

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn – Hawes def. Winn via TKO (elbows) at 4:25 of Round 2

MY WORD 😧 Standing TKO win for Hawes after an insane battle at #UFCAustin

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus – Dolidze def. Daukaus via TKO (knee and punches) at 1:13 of Round 1

