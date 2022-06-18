UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ Live Results and Highlights

By
Chris Taylor
-
Calvin Kattar, Josh Emmett, UFC Austin

The Octagon returns to Texas for tonight’s UFC Austin event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett.

Kattar (23-5 MMA) is coming off a win against Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA) in January of this year. Prior to that victory, ‘The Boston Finisher’ had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett (17-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Austin main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Dan Ige. ‘The Fighting Farmer’ has not lost since 2018 when he was knocked out by Jeremy Stephens.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a welterweight fight between fan favorites Tim Means and Kevin Holland.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Means (32-12-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Nicolas Dalby. Prior to that, ‘The Dirty Bird’ had outpointed Mike Perry at UFC 255.

Kevin Holland, UFC 272
Kevin Holland wins at UFC 272

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (22-7 MMA) most recently competed at UFC 272, where he scored a TKO victory over Alex Oliveira. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Trailblazer’.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Austin Main Card (ESPN, ESPN + at 7 p.m. ET)

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett –
Kevin Holland vs Tim Means –
Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev –
Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze –
Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues –
Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley –

UFC Austin Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN + at 4 p.m. ET)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva –

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells –

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Ricardo Ramos vs Daniel Chavez –

Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula – Oliveira def. De Paula by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann – Stamann def. Wineland via (TKO) at 0:59 of Round 1

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn – Hawes def. Winn via TKO (elbows) at 4:25 of Round 2

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus – Dolidze def. Daukaus via TKO (knee and punches) at 1:13 of Round 1

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Austin main event? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM