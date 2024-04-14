UFC 300 Results: Aljamain Sterling defeats Calvin Kattar (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the featherweight bout between Aljamain Sterling and Calvin Kattar.

Sterling (24-4 MMA) will be making his featherweight debut this evening. ‘Funkmaster’ was most previously seen in action last August at UFC 292, where he suffered a TKO loss to Sean O’Malley to surrender his bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (23-8 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Boston Finisher’ is coming off losses to Arnold Allen and Josh Emmett respectively.

Round one of this featherweight contest begins and Aljamain Sterling comes forward quickly. He throws out a right hand that falls short. A follow up high kick also misses the mark. Calvin Kattar looks to establish his jab, but Sterling counters nicely with a good right. Kattar with a head kick that partially connects. ‘Aljo’ looks for a body kick and then attempts to force the clinch but is unsuccessful. A good low kick from the former bantamweight champion. He lands a front kick to the body. Sterling shoots in for a single leg. He presses Calvin against the cage and drags the Boston native to the floor. Kattar is attempting to get back to his feet, but Sterling drags him right back down. He looks to take the back of Kattar and locks in one hook. Calvin scrambles back to his feet. Aljamain cracks him with a right hand. Under one-minute remains. Sterling with a push kick to the thigh of Kattar. He tries a spinning elbow. Calvin Kattar applying a ton of pressure now, but that allows Aljamain Sterling to get inside and score another takedown. The horn sounds to end the opening frame.

Round two begins and Aljamain Sterling lands a pair of good low kicks and then forces the clinch. He lands a knee to the body and then dives on a single leg. Calvin Kattar is doing a good job of defending so far. ‘Funkmaster’ continues to work and eventually secures the takedown. Kattar pops right back up to his feet. Sterling still has him tied up in the clinch and is landing some good knees from the position. Two minutes remain in the round. The crowd begins to boo. Sterling leaps into the pocket with a combination. Kattar looks to answer with a right hand but misses the mark. Aljamain shoots in and scores a nice double leg takedown. He lands in side control. Kattar is doing a good job of preventing ‘Aljo’ from getting off any offense. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Aljamain Sterling lands a low kick and then shoots in and scores a single leg takedown. Calvin Kattar pops right back to his feet but ‘Aljo’ has him tied up in a body lock. He continues to work for the takedown and eventually gets it. Sterling working from full guard and then pass to side control. Kattar looks to scramble but Aljamain picks him up and slams him to the floor. Big ground and pound now from the former bantamweight champion. He looks for a d’arce choke but eventually lets that go. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 300 Results: Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

