UFC 300 Results: Aljamain Sterling defeats Calvin Kattar (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the featherweight bout between Aljamain Sterling and Calvin Kattar.

Aljamain Sterling

Sterling (24-4 MMA) will be making his featherweight debut this evening. ‘Funkmaster’ was most previously seen in action last August at UFC 292, where he suffered a TKO loss to Sean O’Malley to surrender his bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (23-8 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Boston Finisher’ is coming off losses to Arnold Allen and Josh Emmett respectively.

Round one of this featherweight contest begins and Aljamain Sterling comes forward quickly. He throws out a right hand that falls short. A follow up high kick also misses the mark. Calvin Kattar looks to establish his jab, but Sterling counters nicely with a good right. Kattar with a head kick that partially connects. ‘Aljo’ looks for a body kick and then attempts to force the clinch but is unsuccessful. A good low kick from the former bantamweight champion. He lands a front kick to the body. Sterling shoots in for a single leg. He presses Calvin against the cage and drags the Boston native to the floor. Kattar is attempting to get back to his feet, but Sterling drags him right back down. He looks to take the back of Kattar and locks in one hook. Calvin scrambles back to his feet. Aljamain cracks him with a right hand. Under one-minute remains. Sterling with a push kick to the thigh of Kattar. He tries a spinning elbow. Calvin Kattar applying a ton of pressure now, but that allows Aljamain Sterling to get inside and score another takedown. The horn sounds to end the opening frame.

Round two begins and Aljamain Sterling lands a pair of good low kicks and then forces the clinch. He lands a knee to the body and then dives on a single leg. Calvin Kattar is doing a good job of defending so far. ‘Funkmaster’ continues to work and eventually secures the takedown. Kattar pops right back up to his feet. Sterling still has him tied up in the clinch and is landing some good knees from the position. Two minutes remain in the round. The crowd begins to boo. Sterling leaps into the pocket with a combination. Kattar looks to answer with a right hand but misses the mark. Aljamain shoots in and scores a nice double leg takedown. He lands in side control. Kattar is doing a good job of preventing ‘Aljo’ from getting off any offense. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Aljamain Sterling lands a low kick and then shoots in and scores a single leg takedown. Calvin Kattar pops right back to his feet but ‘Aljo’ has him tied up in a body lock. He continues to work for the takedown and eventually gets it. Sterling working from full guard and then pass to side control. Kattar looks to scramble but Aljamain picks him up and slams him to the floor. Big ground and pound now from the former bantamweight champion. He looks for a d’arce choke but eventually lets that go. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 300 Results: Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Sterling fight next following his victory over Kattar this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Calvin Kattar UFC UFC 300

Related

Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Kayla Harrison finishes Holly Holm at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024
Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm, UFC 300, Results, UFC
Kayla Harrison

UFC 300 Results: Kayla Harrison stops Holly Holm in Round 2 (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Holly Holm.

Bobby Green, Jim Miller, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react
Jim Miller

Pros react after Bobby Green defeats Jim Miller at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

A highly anticipated lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Jim Miller served as the second bout of UFC 300.

Bobby Green, Jim Miller, UFC 300, UFC, Results
Jim Miller

UFC 300 Results: Bobby Green defeats Jim Miller (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Jim Miller.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC
Deiveson Figueiredo

Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo finishes Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

Tonight’s historic UFC 300 event kicked off with a bantamweight matchup between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt, UFC 300, Results, UFC

UFC 300 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo stops Cody Garbrandt in Round 2 (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024
UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

UFC 300: 'Pereira vs. Hill' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

The greatest fight card ever assembled; UFC 300 takes place this evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor's latest UFC return proclamation: 'He will do as he's told'

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

Michael Chandler is claiming the A-side in his expected matchup with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Mark Coleman, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway
UFC

Mark Coleman reacts to being the BMF belt presenter at UFC 300: 'Just to be here, is a blessing'

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman will present the BMF title at UFC 300 just weeks after nearly dying during a house fire.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya interested in Dricus du Plessis fight taking place in South Africa: "They're my people"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes that the South African people will be on his side against Dricus du Plessis.