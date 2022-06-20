What’s next for Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar after UFC Austin?

In the main event of UFC Austin, a pivotal featherweight clash headlined the card as Josh Emmett took on Calvin Kattar.

Emmett was looking to extend his win streak to five in a row, and enter the top-five of the featherweight ranks in just his second UFC main event. Kattar, meanwhile, was looking to build off his win over Giga Chikadze from back in January.

In the end, it was Emmett winning a very close split decision in a very fun fight. Now, after UFC Austin, here is what I think should be next for both men.

Josh Emmett

At 37-years-old, Josh Emmett needed to win this fight if he planned to compete for UFC featherweight gold in the future. He did just that and proved he can go five rounds if needed.

With Emmett now being on a five-fight win streak, his next fight should be for the featherweight title. The title is on the line in two weeks in the co-main event of UFC 276 as Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will have their trilogy bout. Emmett said he wants to be there cageside which makes sense and given they are fighting two weeks apart, the timing works for a late 2022 or early 2023 title fight.

Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar thought he should’ve gotten the win as he and his team believe he won three rounds, but the judges didn’t give it to him. Now, he will be back to the drawing board as he looks to return to the win column and prove he’s still a top contender.

Kattar is an interesting spot in the division as he could fight someone ahead of him or take on a rising contender like an Arnold Allen. Yet, a logical next fight is to take on the loser of Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez which headlines UFC Long Island on July 16. This fight can headline a Fight Night card later this year as the winner would be right back into title contention.

Who do you think should be next for Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar after UFC Austin?

