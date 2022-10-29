x
UFC Vegas 63

UFC Vegas 63: ‘Kattar vs. Allen’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen.

Kattar (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound from his split decision setback to Josh Emmett this past June. Prior to that loss, ‘The Boston Finisher’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Giga Chikadze.

Meanwhile, Arnold Allen (18-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s featherweight main event sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Dan Hooker. ‘Almighty’ has gone a perfect 9-0 since making his UFC debut back in June of 2015.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event is co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Max Griffin taking on veteran Tim Means.

Max Griffin
Image Credit: @UFC on Instagram
Griffin (18-9 MMA) enters the bout looking to rebound from his recent split decision loss to Neil Magny. Prior to that setback, ‘Pain’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included a victory over former interim title holder Carlos Condit.

Meanwhile, Tim Means (32-13-1 MMA) is coming off a submission loss to Kevin Holland in his most recent Octagon appearance back in June. Prior to that, ‘The Dirty Bird’ had earned three straight wins over the likes of Nicholas Darby, Mike Perry and Laureano Staropoli.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 63 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen –

Max Griffin vs. Tim Means –

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa – Cortes-Acosta def. Vanderaa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore – Gore def. Fremd via submission (guillotine choke) at :49 of Round 2

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree – Rountree def. Jacoby by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 63 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes – Dolidze def. Hawes via KO (punches) at 4:09 of Round 1

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima – De Lima def. Arlovski via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1

Joseph Holmes vs. Junyong Park – Park def. Holmes via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:04 of Round 2

Steve Garcia vs. Chase Hooper – Garcia def. Hooper via TKO (punches) at 1:32 of Round 1

Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota – Durden def. Mota by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems – Rodriguez def. Weems via submission (anaconda choke) at 4:07 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 main event between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
