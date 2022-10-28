Arnold Allen thinks Calvin Kattar’s “mileage” will catch up to him, believes he can score a finish at UFC Vegas 63: “I believe in my power”

Arnold Allen believes he can become the first person to finish Calvin Kattar in the UFC on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 63.

Kattar has only lost once by stoppage – which was by submission in 2008 – and has been in a ton of wars. As of late, he has had four straight five-round main event fights go the distance and over that time has taken damage against the likes of Max Holloway and Josh Emmett. Although Kattar has the advantage of having five-round experience, Allen believes it’s his advantage due to the extra miles on Kattar’s body.

“He’s got miles on the clock. He’s had those five-round wars and even the fights he’s won, he’s taken a lot of damage,” Allen said at UFC Vegas 63 media day. “So I look at it as mileage.”

Allen Hopes To Finish Kattar

With Arnold Allen thinking Calvin Kattar has taken a ton of damage, he believes his chin will eventually go. The hope for the Brit he can be the person to crack the chin and KO the Boston native. However, he won’t be forcing anything as he says he’s prepared to go the distance if need be.

“He’s dangerous in every fight. There’s no quit in him. Even when he got battered by Max Holloway, he’s still trying to find a win the whole way through. There’s a big argument someone would’ve thrown the towel in, but he never quit,” Allen said. “He was trying to win the whole way through it. So fair play. He’s as tough as he comes. I believe in my power, I believe if I can connect I can hurt anyone in the division. I can put anyone away in the division. But I’m prepared to do five rounds. And it’d be kinda good to do it.”

Allen enters his first UFC main event coming off a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker.

