Justin Gaethje Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 30-3-0

Justin Ray Gaethje was born on November 14, 1988, in Safford, Arizona. His mother, Carolina (née Espinoza), is of Mexican descent from Sonora, Mexico and his father, John Ray Gaethje, is of German descent. His mother was a postmaster while his father was a copper miner, as were both of his grandfathers. His paternal grandfather boxed while serving in the United States Army. Gaethje's father Ray retired as a copper miner in September 2019, after 36 years working at the Morenci mine.

Last Fight: Michael Chandler
Age: 33
Height 5'11"
Weight 155 lbs
Nick Name: "The Highlight"
Nationality: United States
Association: Genesis Training Center
30 Wins
KO / TKO
23
76%
Submission
3
10%
Decisions
4
13%
3 Losses
KO / TKO
2
66%
Submission
1
33%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 70 in (178 cm)
Style Wrestling
Team Grudge Training Center (2011–2016) Genesis Training CenterElevation Fight Team
Trainer Trevor Wittman (2011–present)
Wrestling NCAA Division I Wrestling
Years active 2011–present
University University of Northern Colorado

FAQ's

Justin Gaethje next fight?
Justin Gaethje has 2 possible matchups with Islam Makhachev opening odds at -600, Charles Oliveira opening odds at -205,
Justin Gaethje last fight?
Justin Gaethje won their last fight against Michael Chandler by Decision (Unanimous) on Nov. 06, 2021 at UFC 268 - Usman vs. Covington 2.
Is Justin Gaethje retired?
Justin Gaethje last fought Michael Chandler 5 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Justin Gaethje from?
Justin Gaethje is from Safford, Arizona, United States.
Did Justin Gaethje go to college?
Justin Gaethje attended University of Northern Colorado.
Has Justin Gaethje ever been knocked out?
Justin Gaethje has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Dustin Poirier on Apr. 14, 2018 at UFC on Fox 29 - Poirier vs. Gaethje
How long has Justin Gaethje been fighting?
Justin Gaethje has been fighting for a period of 13 years 3 months and 4 days, their first fight was on Aug. 02, 2008 at BUTS - Battle Under The Stars 1. They have accumalated roughly 4 hours, 26 minutes and 20 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Michael Chandler UFC 268 - Usman vs. Covington 2
Nov/06/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Mike Beltran 3 5:00
loss Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 254 - Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje
Oct/24/2020 		Technical Submission (Triangle Choke) Jason Herzog 2 1:34
win Tony Ferguson UFC 249 - Ferguson vs. Gaethje
May/09/2020 		TKO (Punch) Herb Dean 5 3:39
win Donald Cerrone UFC Fight Night 158 - Cowboy vs. Gaethje
Sep/14/2019 		TKO (Punches) Jerin Valel 1 4:18
win Edson Barboza UFC on ESPN 2 - Barboza vs. Gaethje
Mar/30/2019 		KO (Punch) Keith Peterson 1 2:30
win James Vick UFC Fight Night 135 - Gaethje vs. Vick
Aug/25/2018 		KO (Punches) Kevin MacDonald 1 1:27
loss Dustin Poirier UFC on Fox 29 - Poirier vs. Gaethje
Apr/14/2018 		TKO (Punches) Herb Dean 4 0:33
loss Eddie Alvarez UFC 218 - Holloway vs. Aldo 2
Dec/02/2017 		KO (Knee) Herb Dean 3 3:59
win Michael Johnson UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale
Jul/07/2017 		TKO (Punches and Knees) John McCarthy 2 4:48
win Luiz Firmino WSOF 34 - Gaethje vs. Firmino
Dec/31/2016 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
win Brian Foster WSOF 29 - Gaethje vs. Foster
Mar/12/2016 		TKO (Leg Kicks) Tom Johnson 1 1:43
win Luis Palomino WSOF 23 - Gaethje vs. Palomino 2
Sep/18/2015 		TKO (Punches) Ryan Brueggeman 2 4:30
win Luis Palomino WSOF 19 - Gaethje vs. Palomino
Mar/28/2015 		TKO (Leg Kicks and Punches) Al Guinee 3 3:57
win Melvin Guillard WSOF 15 - Branch vs. Okami
Nov/15/2014 		Decision (Split) Andrew Glenn 3 5:00
win Nick Newell WSOF 11 - Gaethje vs. Newell
Jul/05/2014 		TKO (Punches) Telis Assimenios 2 3:09
win Richard Patishnock WSOF 8 - Gaethje vs. Patishnock
Jan/18/2014 		TKO (Punches and Elbows) Troy Waugh 1 1:09
win Dan Lauzon WSOF 6 - Burkman vs. Carl
Oct/26/2013 		KO (Punches) Jorge Alonso 2 1:40
win Brian Cobb WSOF 3 - Fitch vs. Burkman 2
Jun/14/2013 		TKO (Leg Kicks) Steve Mazzagatti 3 2:19
win Gesias Cavalcante WSOF 2 - Arlovski vs. Johnson
Mar/23/2013 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Keith Peterson 1 2:27
win Adrian Valdez RITC - Rage in the Cage 164
Nov/16/2012 		TKO (Punches) 2 0:19
win Drew Fickett RITC - Rage in the Cage 163
Oct/20/2012 		KO (Punch) 1 0:12
win Sam Young RITC - Rage in the Cage 162
Sep/29/2012 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 2 1:58
win Marcus Edwards ROF 43 - Bad Blood
Jun/02/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) Tom Johnson 3 5:00
win Donnie Bell ROF 42 - Who's Next
Dec/17/2011 		TKO (Punches) Eric Heinz 2 2:57
win Joe Kelso BTT MMA 2 - Genesis
Oct/01/2011 		TKO (Punches) Adam Martinez 1 4:32
win Kevin Croom ROF 41 - Bragging Rights
Aug/20/2011 		KO (Slam) Tom Johnson 1 1:01
win Aaron Carter ROF 40 - Backlash
Apr/16/2011 		TKO (Knees) Tim Mills 3 1:48
win Scott Cleve ROF 38 - Ascension
Jun/05/2010 		Decision (Split) Eric Heinz 3 3:00
win Steve Hanna FTW - War
Apr/17/2010 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:01
win Kevin Gonzales ROF 35 - Summer Brawl
Aug/01/2009 		Submission (Armbar) Curtis Thrasher 1 1:20
win Nick Rhoads RITC 127 - Rage in the Cage 127
May/16/2009 		Submission (Armbar) 3 2:07
win Austin Greer VFC 27 - Mayhem
May/01/2009 		TKO (Punches) Jim Axtell 2 1:56
win Ben DeAnda BUTS - Battle Under The Stars 1
Aug/02/2008 		KO (Punch) Curtis Thrasher 1 0:27
