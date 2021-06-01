Justin Gaethje Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 30-3-0

FAQ's

Justin Gaethje next fight? Justin Gaethje has 2 possible matchups with Islam Makhachev opening odds at -600, Charles Oliveira opening odds at -205,

Justin Gaethje last fight? Justin Gaethje won their last fight against Michael Chandler by Decision (Unanimous) on Nov. 06, 2021 at UFC 268 - Usman vs. Covington 2.

Is Justin Gaethje retired? Justin Gaethje last fought Michael Chandler 5 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Justin Gaethje from? Justin Gaethje is from Safford, Arizona, United States.

Did Justin Gaethje go to college? Justin Gaethje attended University of Northern Colorado.

Has Justin Gaethje ever been knocked out? Justin Gaethje has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Dustin Poirier on Apr. 14, 2018 at UFC on Fox 29 - Poirier vs. Gaethje