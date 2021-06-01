|Last Fight:
|Michael Chandler
|Age:
|33
|Height
|5'11"
|Weight
|155 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Highlight"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Genesis Training Center
|Reach
|70 in (178 cm)
|Style
|Wrestling
|Team
|Grudge Training Center (2011–2016) Genesis Training CenterElevation Fight Team
|Trainer
|Trevor Wittman (2011–present)
|Wrestling
|NCAA Division I Wrestling
|Years active
|2011–present
|University
|University of Northern Colorado
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Michael Chandler
|UFC 268 - Usman vs. Covington 2
Nov/06/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|UFC 254 - Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje
Oct/24/2020
|Technical Submission (Triangle Choke)
|Jason Herzog
|2
|1:34
|win
|Tony Ferguson
|UFC 249 - Ferguson vs. Gaethje
May/09/2020
|TKO (Punch)
|Herb Dean
|5
|3:39
|win
|Donald Cerrone
|UFC Fight Night 158 - Cowboy vs. Gaethje
Sep/14/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Jerin Valel
|1
|4:18
|win
|Edson Barboza
|UFC on ESPN 2 - Barboza vs. Gaethje
Mar/30/2019
|KO (Punch)
|Keith Peterson
|1
|2:30
|win
|James Vick
|UFC Fight Night 135 - Gaethje vs. Vick
Aug/25/2018
|KO (Punches)
|Kevin MacDonald
|1
|1:27
|loss
|Dustin Poirier
|UFC on Fox 29 - Poirier vs. Gaethje
Apr/14/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|Herb Dean
|4
|0:33
|loss
|Eddie Alvarez
|UFC 218 - Holloway vs. Aldo 2
Dec/02/2017
|KO (Knee)
|Herb Dean
|3
|3:59
|win
|Michael Johnson
|UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale
Jul/07/2017
|TKO (Punches and Knees)
|John McCarthy
|2
|4:48
|win
|Luiz Firmino
|WSOF 34 - Gaethje vs. Firmino
Dec/31/2016
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|win
|Brian Foster
|WSOF 29 - Gaethje vs. Foster
Mar/12/2016
|TKO (Leg Kicks)
|Tom Johnson
|1
|1:43
|win
|Luis Palomino
|WSOF 23 - Gaethje vs. Palomino 2
Sep/18/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Ryan Brueggeman
|2
|4:30
|win
|Luis Palomino
|WSOF 19 - Gaethje vs. Palomino
Mar/28/2015
|TKO (Leg Kicks and Punches)
|Al Guinee
|3
|3:57
|win
|Melvin Guillard
|WSOF 15 - Branch vs. Okami
Nov/15/2014
|Decision (Split)
|Andrew Glenn
|3
|5:00
|win
|Nick Newell
|WSOF 11 - Gaethje vs. Newell
Jul/05/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Telis Assimenios
|2
|3:09
|win
|Richard Patishnock
|WSOF 8 - Gaethje vs. Patishnock
Jan/18/2014
|TKO (Punches and Elbows)
|Troy Waugh
|1
|1:09
|win
|Dan Lauzon
|WSOF 6 - Burkman vs. Carl
Oct/26/2013
|KO (Punches)
|Jorge Alonso
|2
|1:40
|win
|Brian Cobb
|WSOF 3 - Fitch vs. Burkman 2
Jun/14/2013
|TKO (Leg Kicks)
|Steve Mazzagatti
|3
|2:19
|win
|Gesias Cavalcante
|WSOF 2 - Arlovski vs. Johnson
Mar/23/2013
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Keith Peterson
|1
|2:27
|win
|Adrian Valdez
|RITC - Rage in the Cage 164
Nov/16/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|0:19
|win
|Drew Fickett
|RITC - Rage in the Cage 163
Oct/20/2012
|KO (Punch)
|1
|0:12
|win
|Sam Young
|RITC - Rage in the Cage 162
Sep/29/2012
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|2
|1:58
|win
|Marcus Edwards
|ROF 43 - Bad Blood
Jun/02/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Tom Johnson
|3
|5:00
|win
|Donnie Bell
|ROF 42 - Who's Next
Dec/17/2011
|TKO (Punches)
|Eric Heinz
|2
|2:57
|win
|Joe Kelso
|BTT MMA 2 - Genesis
Oct/01/2011
|TKO (Punches)
|Adam Martinez
|1
|4:32
|win
|Kevin Croom
|ROF 41 - Bragging Rights
Aug/20/2011
|KO (Slam)
|Tom Johnson
|1
|1:01
|win
|Aaron Carter
|ROF 40 - Backlash
Apr/16/2011
|TKO (Knees)
|Tim Mills
|3
|1:48
|win
|Scott Cleve
|ROF 38 - Ascension
Jun/05/2010
|Decision (Split)
|Eric Heinz
|3
|3:00
|win
|Steve Hanna
|FTW - War
Apr/17/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|1:01
|win
|Kevin Gonzales
|ROF 35 - Summer Brawl
Aug/01/2009
|Submission (Armbar)
|Curtis Thrasher
|1
|1:20
|win
|Nick Rhoads
|RITC 127 - Rage in the Cage 127
May/16/2009
|Submission (Armbar)
|3
|2:07
|win
|Austin Greer
|VFC 27 - Mayhem
May/01/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|Jim Axtell
|2
|1:56
|win
|Ben DeAnda
|BUTS - Battle Under The Stars 1
Aug/02/2008
|KO (Punch)
|Curtis Thrasher
|1
|0:27