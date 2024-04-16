Referee Marc Goddard admits he ‘literally screamed’ as he stopped Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Referee Marc Goddard’s reaction to the Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje ending echoed that of millions around the world.

The BMF title fight between Holloway and Gaethje surpassed lofty expectations at UFC 300. The two lightweight stars threw powerful blows over almost five full rounds, but Holloway dealt more damage and had a significant lead on the judges’ scorecards.

In the final seconds, Holloway pointed to the center of the cage in an attempt to lure Gaethje into a phone booth scrap. After a frantic nine seconds, Holloway landed a massive right hand to sleep Gaethje with one second on the clock.

Goddard was front-and-center as he oversaw one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history. Even for an experienced referee like Goddard, the fight ending was a sight to behold.