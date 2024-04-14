Justin Gaethje issues statement following brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje has released a statement after being on the wrong end of a brutal knockout loss at UFC 300. Gaethje put the BMF Championship on the line against “Blessed” and it ended up being a one-sided thrashing. Holloway picked Gaethje apart on the feet before knocking “The Highlight” out cold with just one second left in the fight. Going into the final round judges Derek Clearly and Sal D’Amato had Max ahead 39-37, but judge Junichiro Kamijo had the fight even at 38-38. Holloway didn’t need the judges for this one. RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER MAX HOLLOWAY KO’S JUSTIN GAETHJE AT UFC 300

Justin Gaethje Speaks Out Following UFC 300 KO Loss To Max Holloway

As far as his buzzer-beating loss to Max Holloway is concerned, Justin Gaethje has taken to his X account to express gratitude, and he was gracious to “Blessed” in defeat.

I’m in great spirits with my family. Thanks for all the love. What a sport. @BleedMMA you’re a dog. Congrats. Well deserved double bonus #ufc300 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 14, 2024

Before fight night, former legendary referee “Big” John McCarthy took to the “WEIGHING IN” podcast to share his belief that Gaethje could be in for a rough night against Holloway if “Blessed” was at his best.

“Max Holloway is the worst type of opponent for Justin Gaethje,” McCarthy said. “You can look and go and in some ways go back a couple of fights… Take a look at that fight with him and Fiziev and that was the best Justin Gaethje, as far as being a smart fighter, that I’ve seen in a long time. His fight with Dustin Poirier, he kind of kept that same element, so he’s getting smarter as far as not accepting so much damage in the fight, and he needs to continue to be that fighter coming in here against Max.”

“If Max has a night like he did against Calvin Kattar, he’s gonna beat Justin Gaethje,” McCarthy said. “I’m not saying that he’s got that, you know, that night in him maybe that was a once-in-a-lifetime thing, but he fights like that guy, he’ll beat Justin.”