PHOTO | Max Holloway reveals custom floral shorts for UFC 300 fight against Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway will have special shorts on for his UFC 300 fight against Justin Gaethje on Saturday.

‘Blessed’ is currently slated to meet ‘The Highlight’ this weekend in a rare lightweight appearance for the Hawaiian. Max Holloway hasn’t competed since a knockout victory over The Korean Zombie last Fall and called out Justin Gaethje not long afterward. He famously won the ceremonial ‘BMF’ title with a knockout win over Dustin Poirier last summer.

The fight will be a big one for both men and will have a potential lightweight title shot on the line. Both Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway have shown interest in a bout with Islam Makhachev if they come out victorious. Regardless of how the fight goes on Saturday, ‘Blessed’ will look a bit different.

Taking to social media earlier today, Max Holloway revealed his floral fight shorts. ‘Blessed’ added that the shorts are available for sale online and that he will likely wear them for his UFC 300 return. Given the recent trend toward allowing custom fight shorts, this move doesn’t come as a major surprise.

At UFC 299 last month, Sean O’Malley wore custom pink fight shorts for his title defense against Marlon Vera. ‘Sugar’ wound up dominating ‘Chito’, avenging his only career defeat in the process. Now, Max Holloway is the latest to get custom fight shorts for his return against Justin Gaethje.

“You guys asked and @ufc delivered. Get your floral shorts now on @ufcstore #UFC300” – Holloway’s caption on the social media post read.

This small element is just another exciting part of UFC 300. While Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje promises to be an explosive fight, it’s just one of many slated for this Saturday. The card is currently expected to be headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, and feature Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan in the co-main.

The ‘BMF’ title fight has also had a lot more developments than just custom fight shorts. Last week, both Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje called for the UFC to allow Mark Coleman to hand the ceremonial title to the winner of the bout. ‘The Hammer’ famously saved his parents from a house fire last month and spent time in the hospital.

The former UFC heavyweight champion later revealed that the company will fly him out to the event. As of now, it’s unclear if he will have any ceremonial role in Max Holloway’s fight with Justin Gaethje. Still, the matchup promises to be an exciting one.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited for Max Holloway’s UFC 300 return against Justin Gaethje?