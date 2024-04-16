Joe Rogan calls Max Holloway’s UFC 300 win over Justin Gaethje the greatest KO ever: “So many people counted him out”

Joe Rogan believes that Max Holloway’s victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is the greatest knockout ever.

Over the weekend, ‘Blessed’ and ‘The Highlight’ fought on the main card of UFC 300. The two competed over for the ceremonial ‘BMF’ title that Justin Gaethje won last summer, with a knockout victory over Dustin Poirier. For Max Holloway, he entered the bout riding a two-fight winning streak down at featherweight.

The Hawaiian also entered the cage as a sizeable underdog, and many fans counted him out. However, it wound up being a one-sided masterclass from Max Holloway on Saturday night. The former featherweight champion battered Justin Gaethje through four rounds and knocked him out with one second left in the bout.

Speaking on the UFC 300 broadcast, Max Holloway’s knockout was understandably praised by Joe Rogan. However, the color commentator took it one step further. In Rogan’s view, Holloway’s knockout victory over Justin Gaethje is the greatest knockout he’s ever seen in his time watching the sport of MMA.

Joe Rogan reacts to Max Holloway’s UFC 300 knockout victory over Justin Gaethje

Now, there’s a lot that goes into that statement. Joe Rogan added that the knockout was the greatest, because of how many fans counted out Max Holloway. It’s also the greatest because the Hawaiian went for the finish when he really didn’t have to.

“That’s the greatest knockout of all time.” Joe Rogan stated on the UFC 300 broadcast, reacting to Max Holloway’s knockout victory. “With so many people counting him out, with so many people thinking he was outgunned, with so many people thinking he wouldn’t have a chance against the firepower of Justin Gaethje. The fact that he called for that with ten seconds left in the fight and put the lights out on one of the most dangerous men to ever fight in the sport. The fact that he did it this way too.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “That he pointed to the center of the octagon and said ‘Let’s throw down right here’ and then sleeps Justin Gaethje with one punch. In a fight where a lot of people thought he was outgunned. Where a lot of people thought he was going to get hurt. He looked so good… Those [Alexander] Volkanovski losses, a lot of people said ‘Oh, he’s done’. But no, he’s better than ever, and he looked sensational.”

What do you make of these comments about Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje? Do you agree with UFC commentator Joe Rogan?