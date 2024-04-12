John McCarthy explains why Max Holloway is the “worst type of opponent” for Justin Gaethje

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on tomorrow night’s clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

This weekend, Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF title against Max Holloway. As you can imagine, fans are pretty excited to see how it all plays out. Both men have entertaining styles, neither man knows how to quit, and they’re willing to leave it all in the cage.

RELATED: PHOTO | Max Holloway reveals custom floral shorts for UFC 300 fight against Justin Gaethje

There are a lot of different views on how this will go down. A lot of folks think Gaethje has the edge, largely due to the size advantage he has over Holloway.

In the eyes of John McCarthy, however, ‘Blessed’ has the tools necessary to cause Justin all kinds of problems.