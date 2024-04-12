John McCarthy explains why Max Holloway is the “worst type of opponent” for Justin Gaethje
MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on tomorrow night’s clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.
This weekend, Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF title against Max Holloway. As you can imagine, fans are pretty excited to see how it all plays out. Both men have entertaining styles, neither man knows how to quit, and they’re willing to leave it all in the cage.
There are a lot of different views on how this will go down. A lot of folks think Gaethje has the edge, largely due to the size advantage he has over Holloway.
In the eyes of John McCarthy, however, ‘Blessed’ has the tools necessary to cause Justin all kinds of problems.
McCarthy’s Gaethje/Holloway thoughts
“Max Holloway is the worst type of opponent for Justin Gaethje,” McCarthy said. “You can look and go and in some ways go back a couple of fights… Take a look at that fight with him and Fiziev and that was the best Justin Gaethje, as far as being a smart fighter, that I’ve seen in a long time. His fight with Dustin Poirier, he kind of kept that same element, so he’s getting smarter as far as not accepting so much damage in the fight, and he needs to continue to be that fighter coming in here against Max.”
“If Max has a night like he did against Calvin Kattar, he’s gonna beat Justin Gaethje,” McCarthy said. “I’m not saying that he’s got that, you know, that night in him maybe that was a once-in-a-lifetime thing, but he fights like that guy, he’ll beat Justin.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with John McCarthy? Who is your pick to come out on top in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:John McCarthy Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC