Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked “out of shape” for BMF title fight with Max Holloway at UFC 300
BKFC star Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked out of shape in his UFC 300 collision with Max Holloway.
At UFC 300, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway went to war. They battled it out in a really intense BMF title showdown, but in the end, Holloway was the on who got the job done.
He did so in convincing fashion, knocking Gaethje out in the final seconds of the bout following a dominant all-round performance. Now, many have been left to wonder what’s next for ‘The Highlight’.
In the eyes of Mike Perry, there was something a bit off about the former interim champion.
Perry’s Gaethje theory
“It wasn’t just the end of the fight,” Perry told MMA Junkie on Holloway’s win. “Max was performing all night in that ring. He did so good. The shape he was in looked phenomenal compared to Justin, who I thought was going to be bigger and stronger looking. He kind of looked out of shape. I mean, he went five rounds, but you look at Max’s physique vs. Justin’s, it couldn’t be compared.
“Max, like he had no body fat. You saw all his muscles, he was moving, he was fast, he was swift, sharp, slick. He was touching him up, and he just said it in the last second, ‘Bam, bam, bam.’ Oh my gosh, it was awesome. Definitely stole the night and then he gets $600K, got two bonuses when the bonuses were more than ever. Incredible stuff, man.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
