Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked “out of shape” for BMF title fight with Max Holloway at UFC 300

By Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

BKFC star Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked out of shape in his UFC 300 collision with Max Holloway.

Justin Gaethje

At UFC 300, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway went to war. They battled it out in a really intense BMF title showdown, but in the end, Holloway was the on who got the job done.

He did so in convincing fashion, knocking Gaethje out in the final seconds of the bout following a dominant all-round performance. Now, many have been left to wonder what’s next for ‘The Highlight’.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje has no regrets over trading with Max Holloway in final seconds of UFC 300 bout: “There was no other option”

In the eyes of Mike Perry, there was something a bit off about the former interim champion.

Perry’s Gaethje theory

“It wasn’t just the end of the fight,” Perry told MMA Junkie on Holloway’s win. “Max was performing all night in that ring. He did so good. The shape he was in looked phenomenal compared to Justin, who I thought was going to be bigger and stronger looking. He kind of looked out of shape. I mean, he went five rounds, but you look at Max’s physique vs. Justin’s, it couldn’t be compared.

“Max, like he had no body fat. You saw all his muscles, he was moving, he was fast, he was swift, sharp, slick. He was touching him up, and he just said it in the last second, ‘Bam, bam, bam.’ Oh my gosh, it was awesome. Definitely stole the night and then he gets $600K, got two bonuses when the bonuses were more than ever. Incredible stuff, man.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with this theory from Mike Perry? What do you believe should be next for Justin Gaethje in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway Mike Perry UFC

Related

Chris Weidman and Alex Pereira

Chris Weidman compares Alex Pereira’s wrestling “deficiency” to Ben Askren’s striking

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024
Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker "would love to" fight Beneil Dariush at UFC 303 at International Fight Week

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024

Dan Hooker is hoping to face Beneil Dariush next.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson names top NMF’s in the UFC, including a pair of former champions

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024

Stephen Thompson feels the UFC wouldn’t have any shortage of NMF title challengers if the promotion introduces a friendly-focused championship.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards' coach says he's "99.9 percent" certain Belal Muhammad is next

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024

Dave Lovell, the head coach of Leon Edwards expects his fighter to defend his welterweight title in Manchester against Belal Muhammad.

Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje has no regrets over trading with Max Holloway in final seconds of UFC 300 bout: "There was no other option"

Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Justin Gaethje wasn’t going to say no to trading with Max Holloway in the final seconds of their UFC 300 fight.

Islam Makhachev, Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev believes that the UFC "has to give" him a shot at Leon Edwards soon: "I already beat all these guys"

Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024
Stephen Thompson, Michael 'Venom' Page
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson responds to Michael 'Venom' Page's 'boring fight' claims about a potential UFC booking

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson has responded to Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s recent remarks about a possible UFC booking.

Ronda Rousey, Joe Rogan
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey details rift with Joe Rogan, MMA media towards the end of her UFC run: "I'll be waiting on that call forever!""

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey wishes UFC commentator Joe Rogan and other media personalities would apologize for their past criticism of how she handled losses.

Arman Tsarukyan, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Arman Tsarukyan hits back at Michael Chandler over harsh criticism of declined short-notice UFC title fight: "You're waiting for a paycheck"

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan didn’t take long to respond to Michael Chandler’s stance that declining a short-notice title fight at UFC 302 was a mistake.

Aljamain Sterling
Calvin Kattar

Sean O’Malley weighs in on Aljamain Sterling’s “boring decision” win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300: “I saved the bantamweight division”

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s dominant decision win over Calvin Kattar.