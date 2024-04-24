Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked “out of shape” for BMF title fight with Max Holloway at UFC 300

Perry’s Gaethje theory

“It wasn’t just the end of the fight,” Perry told MMA Junkie on Holloway’s win. “Max was performing all night in that ring. He did so good. The shape he was in looked phenomenal compared to Justin, who I thought was going to be bigger and stronger looking. He kind of looked out of shape. I mean, he went five rounds, but you look at Max’s physique vs. Justin’s, it couldn’t be compared.

“Max, like he had no body fat. You saw all his muscles, he was moving, he was fast, he was swift, sharp, slick. He was touching him up, and he just said it in the last second, ‘Bam, bam, bam.’ Oh my gosh, it was awesome. Definitely stole the night and then he gets $600K, got two bonuses when the bonuses were more than ever. Incredible stuff, man.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

