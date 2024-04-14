UFC 300 Results: Max Holloway KO’s Justin Gaethje (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the BMF title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

Gaethje (25-4 MMA) of course captured the BMF belt last July at UFC 291, where he scored a thunderous head kick knockout over Dustin Poirier. That win marked ‘The Highlight’s’ second in a row, as he had previously defeated Rafael Fiziev by majority decision in a ‘FOTN’ affair at UFC 286.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight win streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over The Korean Zombie. The former featherweight champion will be returning to the lightweight division for the first time since dropping a decision to Dustin Poirier in April of 2019.

Round one begins and Max Holloway pokes out his jab to start. He rips a shot to the body. Justin Gaethje swings a misses with a big shot. Holloway continues to work the body of ‘The Highlight’. Gaethje lands a hard calf kick. ‘Blessed’ answers with one of his own. Holloway with a big 1-2. He lands another good shot to the body. He’s found his range early. Justin Gaethje lands a low kick. Under a minute remains in the opening frame. Gaethje with a low kick and then a right hand. Justin slips coming in and Max cracks him with a right hand. Holloway lands a nice spinning back kick to close out the round.

Round two begins and Max Holloway is quickly back to work. Justin Gaethje appears to have a broken nose. He is bleeding badly and forced to breathe through his mouth. Holloway with a left hand and then a low kick. An eye poke from Max stops the action for now. We restart and Holloway lands a low kick. Gaethje with a right hand and then a hard low kick. Another eye poke and we have a break. We restart and Max lands a low kick followed by a shot to the body. Justin Gaethje with a good low kick. The fighters trade big shots to close out the round.

Gaethje and Holloway are going all out for the BMF title 🔥 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/0OjZqv9tI3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2024

Round three begins and Max Holloway rips the body. He lands nice body kick. Justin Gaethje really hasn’t been able to find his rhythm. Max with a big right hand and then a spinning back kick. A big right and Gaethje goes down momentarily. ‘Blessed’ lands another good body kick as Justin gets up. A 1-2 wobbles ‘The Highlight’. Holloway is simply outclassing him so far. The Hawaiian just misses with a front kick up the middle. He lands a big right. Gaethje looks to kick the body but gets countered by a right hand. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four begins and Justin Gaethje lands some nice low kicks to start. He connects with a big right hand. Both men with good shots in the pocket. Another chopping low kick from Gaethje. Max replies with a crisp right hand. He lands a follow up knee to the body. Justin Gathjje drops Max Holloway with a right hand. ‘Blessed’ pops right back to his feet. Another good right from Gaethje to close out round four.

MAX GOT DROPPED IN ROUND 4 🤯 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/tch2wGZLsI — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 14, 2024

The fifth and final round begins and Max Holloway connects with a good right over the top. He comes forward with a 1-2. Justin Gaethje likely needs a finish. Gaethje with a good kick and then a right. Holloway clips him with a big shot. Justin is in all sorts of trouble. ‘Blessed’ continues to press forward. Max is just peppering ‘The Highlight’ with punches. Two minutes remain. Holloway with another big right. He continues to chop away at the reigning BMF champ. Holloway lands a right hand and Gaethje is out cold. WOW!

Official UFC 300 Results: Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje via KO at 4:59 of Round 5

Who would you like to see Holloway fight next following his KO victory over Gaethje this evening in Sin City?