Justin Gaethje plans to take at least 6 months off following brutal KO loss at UFC 300: “It would be foolish for me to jump back”
UFC star Justin Gaethje has revealed that he will likely take around six months off following his knockout loss to Max Holloway.
At UFC 300, Justin Gaethje suffered a nasty knockout loss at the hands of Max Holloway. While it was a fun bout throughout, ‘Blessed’ scored a big KO in the final seconds of the bout.
Of course, Gaethje clearly sustained more damage from beginning to end. From a broken nose to being dropped a few times, Holloway was largely getting the better of him.
Now, in a recent podcast appearance, Gaethje has spoken candidly about what the future holds for him.
Gaethje’s return plan
“Metaphorically I could be ready tomorrow, but physically I think, again, I want to take care of myself,” Gaethje said on “The MMA Hangout.” “I do think that repeated concussions, you know, with me going to sleep like that, me receiving that shot, it would be foolish for me to jump back into training anytime before 180 days. I could do cardio. I can stay in shape.
“That’s what I want to try to do. Especially the older I get, the harder it is to get back to the best shape of my life. So, I want to stay active, but obviously the physical contact is going to be limited for quite some time just because I want to preserve myself. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I think six months at least is before I get back to taking shots, but that doesn’t say that I won’t be training the whole time. We’ll see. It’s a crazy game, see how the Dustin (Poirier) and (Islam) Makhachev fight goes, crazy game.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What should be next for Justin Gaethje? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC