Justin Gaethje plans to take at least 6 months off following brutal KO loss at UFC 300: “It would be foolish for me to jump back”

UFC star Justin Gaethje has revealed that he will likely take around six months off following his knockout loss to Max Holloway.

At UFC 300, Justin Gaethje suffered a nasty knockout loss at the hands of Max Holloway. While it was a fun bout throughout, ‘Blessed’ scored a big KO in the final seconds of the bout.

Of course, Gaethje clearly sustained more damage from beginning to end. From a broken nose to being dropped a few times, Holloway was largely getting the better of him.

Now, in a recent podcast appearance, Gaethje has spoken candidly about what the future holds for him.