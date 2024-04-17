Michael Bisping explains why Justin Gaethje was a “victim of his own success” in UFC 300 fight with Max Holloway

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje’s approach at UFC 300 last weekend.

On Saturday night, Justin Gaethje fell short against Max Holloway. He lost his BMF championship, with Holloway managing to knock him out in the final seconds of their five-round war.

Moving forward, nobody really knows what’s next for ‘The Highlight’. We’ve seen him involved in absolute wars in the past, and if he chooses to do so, we imagine he’ll continue that trend in the future.

In a post-fight breakdown, the aforementioned Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on how it all played out in Las Vegas.