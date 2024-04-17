Michael Bisping explains why Justin Gaethje was a “victim of his own success” in UFC 300 fight with Max Holloway
UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje’s approach at UFC 300 last weekend.
On Saturday night, Justin Gaethje fell short against Max Holloway. He lost his BMF championship, with Holloway managing to knock him out in the final seconds of their five-round war.
Moving forward, nobody really knows what’s next for ‘The Highlight’. We’ve seen him involved in absolute wars in the past, and if he chooses to do so, we imagine he’ll continue that trend in the future.
RELATED: Joe Rogan calls Max Holloway’s UFC 300 win over Justin Gaethje the greatest KO ever: “So many people counted him out”
In a post-fight breakdown, the aforementioned Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on how it all played out in Las Vegas.
Bisping’s Gaethje view
“I think he was a victim of his own success,” Bisping said on the TNT Sports post-fight show. “Knocking out Dustin Poirier the way that he did and everybody riding the coattails and being a fan for obvious reasons, he’s a very exciting fighter and very accomplished. He thought he was going to go right through Max Holloway. He really did, and he was looking for the knockout constantly. You can’t do that. When you’re looking for the knockout, you telegraph the shot.
“He was swinging with everything he had. He wasn’t setting it up and other than throwing hooks, he was just throwing leg kicks. Step aside, left hook Larry, leg kick Larry, that’s what we’re going to call Justin Gaethje from now and listen, you know, he learned a very, very valuable lesson because he didn’t have to take this fight. He was the next contender for Islam Makhachev. He was the rightful contender for the lightweight title. That just went up in flames.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje Max Holloway Michael Bisping UFC