Jorge Masvidal questions Justin Gaethje’s fighting future after UFC 300 knockout loss, says fight ‘Might’ve taken a lot of years’ away from career

By Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal thinks Justin Gaethje’s UFC 300 knockout loss could’ve shrunk his career timeline.

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje

Gaethje lost the BMF belt to Max Holloway in a buzzer-beating knockout at UFC 300 on Saturday in Las Vegas. After Holloway lured Gaethje into a firefight in the final seconds, Gaethje got hit with a massive right hand that knocked him unconscious.

Gaethje’s BMF title reign lasted just one fight with the loss to Holloway. It was also his first knockout loss since his first fight with Dustin Poirier in April 2018.

Masvidal, who suffered a brutal knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, thinks Gaethje’s defeat might’ve shortened his MMA career.

Jorge Masvidal reacts to Justin Gaethje’s UFC 300 loss

During a recent interview on the Morning Kombat podcast, Masvidal reacts to Gaethje’s knockout defeat.

“Gaethje always finds a way to come back, put on great shows, and keep fucking winning. But this one was bad,” Masvidal said of Gaethje. “He was out for a good amount of time, like two minutes, and when they sat him up he was still visibly hurt. I hope he makes a full recovery and comes back to the sport stronger than ever, but you just don’t know when you take a knockout like that…

“It wasn’t just that, it was a lot of abuse to the body. I thought Gaethje got the short end of the stick and got more of the abuse, and his nose too…this fight might’ve taken a lot of years out of Gaethje.”

Masvidal and Gaethje have been on shaky ground recently, particularly leading up to UFC 300. Masvidal claimed in a recent interview that he ‘would break Gaethje’s orbital’ in a potential UFC comeback fight.

Gaethje responded by discrediting Masvidal’s chances at a comeback, calling him ‘fat as f***’ during a sitdown with Daniel Cormier.

Gaethje won the then-vacant BMF title by defeating Poirier at UFC 291. Masvidal wrapped the belt around his waist after the fight.

Gaethje seems in good spirits after UFC 300 and could potentially return to the Octagon by the end of 2024. But, if Masvidal’s comments indicate, he might want to consider a long hiatus before considering his next move.

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jorge Masvidal Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300

Alex Pereira explains decision to mock Jamahal Hill after UFC 300 knockout

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024
Brian Ortega
Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega responds after being called out by former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

Brian Ortega is responding after being called out by former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Dana White and UFC 300
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White takes aim at PFL’s Las Vegas event: “There were more people in my f**king green room”

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White had some unflattering comments concerning PFL’s event in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal responds after Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at his UFC 300 performance

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

Bo Nickal has responded after Khamzat Chimaev made some unflattering comments about his UFC 300 performance.

Diego Lima and Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira issues statement following split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

UFC legend Charles Oliveira has issued a statement following his defeat to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling calls out Brian Ortega following dominant win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300: “I’m undeniable”

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024
Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC
Holly Holm

Holly Holm issues statement following UFC 300 loss to Kayla Harrison and Dana White’s call for retirement

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

Former UFC champion Holly Holm has issued a statement following her UFC 300 defeat against Kayla Harrison.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300
Dana White

Dana White responds to Alex Pereira’s request to fight at heavyweight at UFC 301 in Rio

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

UFC president Dana White has responded to Alex Pereira’s request to turnaround and fight at UFC 301 next month.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan explains fan incident during UFC 300 entrance before defeating Charles Oliveira

Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

UFC 300 winner Arman Tsarukyan has detailed his altercation with a fan during his entrance.

Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria reacts to Max Holloway's sensational KO over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

UFC Featherweight Champion Illia Topuria has admitted that he’s probably going to share the Octagon with Max Holloway following UFC 300.