Jorge Masvidal questions Justin Gaethje’s fighting future after UFC 300 knockout loss, says fight ‘Might’ve taken a lot of years’ away from career

Jorge Masvidal reacts to Justin Gaethje’s UFC 300 loss

During a recent interview on the Morning Kombat podcast, Masvidal reacts to Gaethje’s knockout defeat.

“Gaethje always finds a way to come back, put on great shows, and keep fucking winning. But this one was bad,” Masvidal said of Gaethje. “He was out for a good amount of time, like two minutes, and when they sat him up he was still visibly hurt. I hope he makes a full recovery and comes back to the sport stronger than ever, but you just don’t know when you take a knockout like that…

“It wasn’t just that, it was a lot of abuse to the body. I thought Gaethje got the short end of the stick and got more of the abuse, and his nose too…this fight might’ve taken a lot of years out of Gaethje.”

Masvidal and Gaethje have been on shaky ground recently, particularly leading up to UFC 300. Masvidal claimed in a recent interview that he ‘would break Gaethje’s orbital’ in a potential UFC comeback fight.

Gaethje responded by discrediting Masvidal’s chances at a comeback, calling him ‘fat as f***’ during a sitdown with Daniel Cormier.

Gaethje won the then-vacant BMF title by defeating Poirier at UFC 291. Masvidal wrapped the belt around his waist after the fight.

Gaethje seems in good spirits after UFC 300 and could potentially return to the Octagon by the end of 2024. But, if Masvidal’s comments indicate, he might want to consider a long hiatus before considering his next move.