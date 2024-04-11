Justin Gaethje reveals severe concussion heading into Charles Oliveira fight: “I got it riding a bike”

With a potential UFC title shot on the line this Saturday, Justin Gaethje is opening up on his last championship fight against Charles Oliveira.

‘The Highlight’ is currently slated to face Max Holloway at UFC 300 this Saturday night. The bout will be Justin Gaethje’s first, since winning the ceremonial ‘BMF’ title last July. Also featured on the card will be former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ will fight on the main card against the rising Arman Tsarukyan.

All four lightweights competing on UFC 300 are trying to angle for a shot at the champion, Islam Makhachev. For Justin Gaethje, he believes that he is more than deserving of another shot at the title. A former two-time title challenger, the striker last competed for gold at UFC 274 against then-champion Charles Oliveira.

For those who remember that fight in May 2022, the Brazilian knocked down and finished Justin Gaethje in round one. Post-fight, ‘The Highlight’ stated that Charles Oliveira was the hardest puncher he had ever faced in his career. However, in a new interview on the Pound-4-Pound podcast, Gaethje had to clarify those comments.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE AGREES WITH MAX HOLLOWAY’S UFC 300 PITCH WITH MARK COLEMAN, SAYS HE’S BETTER THAN ‘F*CKING LOSER’ JORGE MASVIDAL BEING INVOLVED

Justin Gaethje reveals concussion played a role in Charles Oliveira loss at UFC 274

In the podcast appearance, the ‘BMF’ titleholder stated that he entered the bout with a severe concussion. According to Gaethje, he had fallen off his bike three weeks before the fight, and that played a major role in his defeat.

“That was the last lesson I needed to learn.” Justin Gaethje stated in the interview, opening up on his last UFC title shot against Charles Oliveira. “That was me wanting something too bad, and being emotional. For many circumstances. In the fight [I had a concussion], 18 days before I got a concussion riding a bike [ahead] of that fight. It’s not something I need to talk about, or want to talk about.”

He continued, “I said he’s the hardest guy that’s ever punched me, but that was a factor. He doesn’t need to know, but that bike whooped my f*cking a*s. 18 days before I bumped my head off the concrete, but I was so willing and so ready. The fight was at home and I’ve never pulled out of a fight. I didn’t even think for a second, to pull out of the fight.”

What do you make of these comments from Justin Gaethje? Are you looking forward to the return of ‘The Highlight’ and Charles Oliveira this Saturday at UFC 300?