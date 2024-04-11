Justin Gaethje reveals severe concussion heading into Charles Oliveira fight: “I got it riding a bike”

By Josh Evanoff - April 11, 2024

With a potential UFC title shot on the line this Saturday, Justin Gaethje is opening up on his last championship fight against Charles Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje

‘The Highlight’ is currently slated to face Max Holloway at UFC 300 this Saturday night. The bout will be Justin Gaethje’s first, since winning the ceremonial ‘BMF’ title last July. Also featured on the card will be former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ will fight on the main card against the rising Arman Tsarukyan.

All four lightweights competing on UFC 300 are trying to angle for a shot at the champion, Islam Makhachev. For Justin Gaethje, he believes that he is more than deserving of another shot at the title. A former two-time title challenger, the striker last competed for gold at UFC 274 against then-champion Charles Oliveira.

For those who remember that fight in May 2022, the Brazilian knocked down and finished Justin Gaethje in round one. Post-fight, ‘The Highlight’ stated that Charles Oliveira was the hardest puncher he had ever faced in his career. However, in a new interview on the Pound-4-Pound podcast, Gaethje had to clarify those comments.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE AGREES WITH MAX HOLLOWAY’S UFC 300 PITCH WITH MARK COLEMAN, SAYS HE’S BETTER THAN ‘F*CKING LOSER’ JORGE MASVIDAL BEING INVOLVED

Justin Gaethje reveals concussion played a role in Charles Oliveira loss at UFC 274

In the podcast appearance, the ‘BMF’ titleholder stated that he entered the bout with a severe concussion. According to Gaethje, he had fallen off his bike three weeks before the fight, and that played a major role in his defeat.

“That was the last lesson I needed to learn.” Justin Gaethje stated in the interview, opening up on his last UFC title shot against Charles Oliveira. “That was me wanting something too bad, and being emotional. For many circumstances. In the fight [I had a concussion], 18 days before I got a concussion riding a bike [ahead] of that fight. It’s not something I need to talk about, or want to talk about.”

He continued, “I said he’s the hardest guy that’s ever punched me, but that was a factor. He doesn’t need to know, but that bike whooped my f*cking a*s. 18 days before I bumped my head off the concrete, but I was so willing and so ready. The fight was at home and I’ve never pulled out of a fight. I didn’t even think for a second, to pull out of the fight.”

What do you make of these comments from Justin Gaethje? Are you looking forward to the return of ‘The Highlight’ and Charles Oliveira this Saturday at UFC 300?

Related

Islam Makhachev, Max Holloway

Islam Makhachev takes apart Max Holloway's comments about not being an active champion

Curtis Calhoun - April 11, 2024
Aleksandar Rakic and Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka was not impressed by Aleksandar Rakic's 'fake Samurai' comment: “I’m respecting all the warriors from all the history”

Susan Cox - April 11, 2024

Jiri Prochazka was not impressed by Aleksandar Rakic’s ‘fake Samurai’ comment ahead of UFC 300.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira responds to news that Jamahal Hill has been receiving advice from Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 11, 2024

Alex Pereira is responding to the news that Jamahal Hill has been receiving advice from Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF title fight

Cole Shelton - April 11, 2024

On the main card of UFC 300, Justin Gaethje looks to defend his BMF title for the first time as he takes on Max Holloway. Heading into the fight, Gaethje is a -178 favorite while the Hawaiian is a +138 underdog on FanDuel.

UFC
Max Holloway

Dana White shares high praise for Max Holloway ahead of UFC 300: “Probably the greatest featherweight of all time”

Susan Cox - April 11, 2024

Dana White is sharing high praise for Max Holloway ahead of UFC 300.

Mark Coleman

Mark Coleman confirms he will be at UFC 300 but is unsure about presenting the BMF title: “I don’t think they’re going to ask me to do it”

Susan Cox - April 11, 2024
Jim Miller
Jim Miller

Bobby Green plans to “close the curtains” on Jim Miller at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

MMA veteran Bobby Green has explained how he plans on closing the curtain on Jim Miller at UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje isn’t looking past UFC 300: “I don't usually plan on being alive the day after my fights”

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

UFC star and BMF champion Justin Gaethje has made it crystal clear that he isn’t looking beyond UFC 300.

Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland

Paulo Costa accepts Sean Strickland’s offer to “do some bleeding” at UFC 302: “Let’s go Cowboy”

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

Paulo Costa has seemingly accepted Sean Strickland’s offer for a middleweight showdown at UFC 302.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Photo | Aljamain Sterling is absolutely jacked ahead of featherweight debut at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling looks great heading into his featherweight debut at UFC 300.