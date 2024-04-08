Justin Gaethje agrees with Max Holloway’s UFC 300 pitch with Mark Coleman, says he’s better than ‘f*cking loser’ Jorge Masvidal being involved

By Josh Evanoff - April 8, 2024

Justin Gaethje loves the idea of Mark Coleman being involved in his fight at UFC 300 with Max Holloway.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje

‘The Highlight’ is currently set to face ‘Blessed’ at the milestone event this Saturday night. The bout will be a rare lightweight appearance for Max Holloway, who is riding a two-fight winning streak. The Hawaiian will attempt to take Justin Gaethje’s ‘BMF’ title that he won last July against Dustin Poirier.

Earlier this month, Max Holloway made a pitch for his UFC 300 return against Justin Gaethje. In an interview, the former featherweight champion stated that Mark Coleman should be the one to hand out the ceremonial title to the winner. ‘The Hammer’ is currently healing up after rescuing his parents from a house fire last month.

For previous ‘BMF’ title bouts, there’s typically been a guest of honor of sorts, who hands out the championship. At UFC 244, it was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who handed out the title. At UFC 291, it was the recently retired Jorge Masvidal who put the championship around Justin Gaethje’s waist.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Justin Gaethje signed off on Max Holloway’s idea. While Mark Coleman is expected to be at UFC 300, it’s unclear if he will have any role in the ‘BMF’ title bout. However, that’s what Gaethje is hoping for. At the very least, it will be better than having ‘Gamebred’ put the title on him.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY NOT RULING OUT FIGHT AGAINST ISLAM MAKHACHEV WITH UFC 300 WIN: “THAT WOULD BE A FUN ONE”

Justin Gaethje calls for Mark Coleman to have role in UFC 300 bout with Max Holloway

“I love it. Absolutely.” Justin Gaethje responded in the interview when asked if he agreed with Max Holloway’s idea to have Mark Coleman involved at UFC 300. “The guy has fought so many times and he’s such a warrior in the cage and what he went through. I would love for him to do that, that’s a great idea. Best idea Max has had in a while, and he has a lot of good ideas.”

He continued, “I haven’t talked to the UFC at all [about Coleman] so I have no idea. I’ll definitely enjoy it more than Masvidal putting it on me after [beating Dustin Poirier in July]. I know that. Yeah, he’s a f*cking loser.”

For what it’s worth, Justin Gaethje’s shot at Jorge Masvidal isn’t coming out of nowhere. After ‘The Highlight’ won the ‘BMF’ title last summer, the retired welterweight began to take shots at him. Masvidal stated that he would love to “break Gaethje’s orbital”, but he first has business with Nate Diaz to deal with in the boxing ring this summer.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Mark Coleman present the ‘BMF’ title to the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway at UFC 300?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Mark Coleman Max Holloway UFC 300

Related

UFC 300, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, UFC

Official commentary team and broadcast plans set for UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 8, 2024
Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira claims he was never offered Tom Aspinall or Israel Adesanya for UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 8, 2024

Alex Pereira is claiming that he was never offered to fight Tom Aspinall or Israel Adesanya for UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje rules out potential quick turnaround to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: “We’ll see if Oliveira sh*ts the bed again”

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2024

Justin Gaethje has ruled out the idea of a quick turnaround to battle Islam Makhachev if he can get past Max Holloway.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway excited to bring the "violence" against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300: "I look forward to it"

Cole Shelton - April 5, 2024

Max Holloway knows his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 will be violent for however long it lasts.

Jamahal Hill, Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Jamahal Hill reveals Israel Adesanya advised him on how to deal with Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 5, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill sought advice from one of Alex Pereira’s foes, Israel Adesanya, ahead of UFC 300.

Max Holloway

Laura Sanko praises Max Holloway for having the highness “level of swag” she has ever seen in a UFC fight

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024
Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev
Max Holloway

Max Holloway not ruling out fight against Islam Makhachev with UFC 300 win: "That would be a fun one"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024

If Max Holloway can get through Justin Gaethje, he’s not opposed to a fight with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway ready to prove the "naysayers" wrong at UFC 300 against Justin Gaethje: "One for the history books"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

Max Holloway is eager to silence a lot of doubters against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje expecting a doctor stoppage against Max Holloway at UFC 300: "A violent picture"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

Justin Gaethje thinks Max Holloway will be too tough for his own good at UFC 300.

Mark Coleman, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Mark Coleman confirms plans to attend UFC 300 after Max Holloway's request: "The UFC is bringing me in"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

Mark Coleman is officially heading to UFC 300, one day after Max Holloway requested him to be there.