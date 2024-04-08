Justin Gaethje agrees with Max Holloway’s UFC 300 pitch with Mark Coleman, says he’s better than ‘f*cking loser’ Jorge Masvidal being involved

Justin Gaethje loves the idea of Mark Coleman being involved in his fight at UFC 300 with Max Holloway.

‘The Highlight’ is currently set to face ‘Blessed’ at the milestone event this Saturday night. The bout will be a rare lightweight appearance for Max Holloway, who is riding a two-fight winning streak. The Hawaiian will attempt to take Justin Gaethje’s ‘BMF’ title that he won last July against Dustin Poirier.

Earlier this month, Max Holloway made a pitch for his UFC 300 return against Justin Gaethje. In an interview, the former featherweight champion stated that Mark Coleman should be the one to hand out the ceremonial title to the winner. ‘The Hammer’ is currently healing up after rescuing his parents from a house fire last month.

For previous ‘BMF’ title bouts, there’s typically been a guest of honor of sorts, who hands out the championship. At UFC 244, it was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who handed out the title. At UFC 291, it was the recently retired Jorge Masvidal who put the championship around Justin Gaethje’s waist.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Justin Gaethje signed off on Max Holloway’s idea. While Mark Coleman is expected to be at UFC 300, it’s unclear if he will have any role in the ‘BMF’ title bout. However, that’s what Gaethje is hoping for. At the very least, it will be better than having ‘Gamebred’ put the title on him.

Justin Gaethje calls for Mark Coleman to have role in UFC 300 bout with Max Holloway

“I love it. Absolutely.” Justin Gaethje responded in the interview when asked if he agreed with Max Holloway’s idea to have Mark Coleman involved at UFC 300. “The guy has fought so many times and he’s such a warrior in the cage and what he went through. I would love for him to do that, that’s a great idea. Best idea Max has had in a while, and he has a lot of good ideas.”

He continued, “I haven’t talked to the UFC at all [about Coleman] so I have no idea. I’ll definitely enjoy it more than Masvidal putting it on me after [beating Dustin Poirier in July]. I know that. Yeah, he’s a f*cking loser.”

For what it’s worth, Justin Gaethje’s shot at Jorge Masvidal isn’t coming out of nowhere. After ‘The Highlight’ won the ‘BMF’ title last summer, the retired welterweight began to take shots at him. Masvidal stated that he would love to “break Gaethje’s orbital”, but he first has business with Nate Diaz to deal with in the boxing ring this summer.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Mark Coleman present the ‘BMF’ title to the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway at UFC 300?