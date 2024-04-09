Alexander Volkanovski backs Max Holloway to defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300
Alexander Volkanovski has backed Max Holloway to get the job done and defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
This weekend, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje will collide for the BMF championship. The expectation, as you can imagine, is that these two men will give everything they’ve got in an absolute barnburner. The winner, if convincing enough, may even be able to earn themselves a shot at the lightweight crown.
Someone who knows a thing or two about Max is Alexander Volkanovski. ‘The Great’, who has beaten ‘Blessed’ three times, had the following to say when predicting this bout.
Volkanovski backs Holloway
“Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway. What a fight. Is Gaethje favorite? Not crazy (odds),” Volkanovski said. “The way some people were talking, I thought maybe they were gonna have — you can’t have bad odds on Max Holloway. A lot of people are sitting there like, ‘Justin Gaethje, rah-rah-rah.’ Did we forget Max Holloway’s chin? Have we seen him in his last fights? He used to be more hittable back in the day… Now, he’s got a lot more angles, he uses so many more tools.
“Man, this is gonna be an exciting fight. I just think people are expecting Max to come forward and do how he used to be, and Gaethje to just throw some massive bombs,” Volkanovski continued. “You’re probably gonna see Muay Thai Max again… Max is the underdog here and I think a lot of people are counting him out, and I don’t know why… We can’t forget Max Holloway’s chin. It’s an undefeated chin… The way people are talking, acting like Max doesn’t have a chance, you’re wrong… I’m gonna say, for my pick, Max Holloway.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with Alex Volkanovski? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
