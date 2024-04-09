Alexander Volkanovski backs Max Holloway to defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Alexander Volkanovski has backed Max Holloway to get the job done and defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

This weekend, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje will collide for the BMF championship. The expectation, as you can imagine, is that these two men will give everything they’ve got in an absolute barnburner. The winner, if convincing enough, may even be able to earn themselves a shot at the lightweight crown.

Someone who knows a thing or two about Max is Alexander Volkanovski. ‘The Great’, who has beaten ‘Blessed’ three times, had the following to say when predicting this bout.