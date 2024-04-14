Dana White reacts to Max Holloway knocking Justin Gaethje out in buzzer-beater at UFC 300

By Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is in awe of Max Holloway’s buzzer-beater over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Max Holloway KO Justin Gaethje UFC 300

Holloway challenged Gaethje for the BMF Championship. Those who picked Gaethje to win, including myself, felt that “The Highlight’s” punching power would be enough to throw Holloway off of his rhythm. We were easily fooled, as “Blessed” showed why he’s still an elite striker in the MMA game. Holloway pieced up Gaethje before landing the knockout shot with just one second left in the fight.

It’s another memorable moment in the legendary career of Holloway.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING BRUTAL KNOCKOUT LOSS TO MAX HOLLOWAY AT UFC 300

Dana White Gushes Over Max Holloway Knocking Justin Gaethje Out Cold

During the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White made it clear that he couldn’t be more excited over how Holloway handled the remaining seconds of his fight with Justin Gaethje despite being ahead (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“How many times have you seen a fight where a guy is winning, they click the 10-second thing, the guy puts his hands up, and they run around and move around?” White said at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. “He’s got the fight won, and he’s in there with one of the most dangerous guys in the f*cking business, and he says, ‘Let’s do this.’ And they f*cking oblige and they go in. One second left and then a knockout like that. That’s like movie sh*t.”

Dana went on to say that when it comes to who embodies the spirit of what it means to be a BMF champion, Max Holloway is the perfect example of that.

“When we were sitting in that room, and we created the BMF, tonight totally embodied what that belt was built for,” White said. “There should be a picture in the f*king dictionary when you look up BMF. It was incredible. I don’t know if you guys noticed this, but that fight sucked the life out of everybody tonight. The next two fights, everybody was sitting there, like there was this adrenaline dump.

“People always ask me what I do, I sell holy sh*t moments for a living. That was the ultimate holy sh*t moment of all time.”

White called Holloway’s KO win a “career-defining moment” and while he doesn’t know what’s next for Max at this time, he promised there will be something good in store for the future UFC Hall of Famer.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC UFC 300

Related

Max Holloway, UFC 300

Max Holloway expresses interest in rematching Conor McGregor following UFC 300: “McGregor likes to consider himself a BMF”

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2024
Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje issues statement following brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300

Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

Justin Gaethje has released a statement after being on the wrong end of a brutal knockout loss at UFC 300.

Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, UFC 300, Results, UFC
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan in the crowd at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan in the crowd at UFC 300.

Dustin Poirier UFC 299
Dustin Poirier

Dana White announces Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2024

UFC president Dana White has announced that Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Dana White

Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2024

UFC president Dana White has announced that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will headline UFC 303 this summer.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, KO, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC

UFC 300 Bonus Report: Max Holloway pockets $600k

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024
Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react
Jamahal Hill

Pros react after Alex Pereira KO's Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 300 fight card was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, UFC
Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Results: Alex Pereira stops Jamahal Hill in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan
UFC 300

UFC 300 Results: Zhang Weili defeats Yan Xiaonan (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, KO, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC
Max Holloway

Pros react after Max Holloway KO's Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 300 main card featured a BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.