Dana White reacts to Max Holloway knocking Justin Gaethje out in buzzer-beater at UFC 300

Dana White Gushes Over Max Holloway Knocking Justin Gaethje Out Cold

During the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White made it clear that he couldn’t be more excited over how Holloway handled the remaining seconds of his fight with Justin Gaethje despite being ahead (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“How many times have you seen a fight where a guy is winning, they click the 10-second thing, the guy puts his hands up, and they run around and move around?” White said at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. “He’s got the fight won, and he’s in there with one of the most dangerous guys in the f*cking business, and he says, ‘Let’s do this.’ And they f*cking oblige and they go in. One second left and then a knockout like that. That’s like movie sh*t.”

Dana went on to say that when it comes to who embodies the spirit of what it means to be a BMF champion, Max Holloway is the perfect example of that.

“When we were sitting in that room, and we created the BMF, tonight totally embodied what that belt was built for,” White said. “There should be a picture in the f*king dictionary when you look up BMF. It was incredible. I don’t know if you guys noticed this, but that fight sucked the life out of everybody tonight. The next two fights, everybody was sitting there, like there was this adrenaline dump.

“People always ask me what I do, I sell holy sh*t moments for a living. That was the ultimate holy sh*t moment of all time.”

White called Holloway’s KO win a “career-defining moment” and while he doesn’t know what’s next for Max at this time, he promised there will be something good in store for the future UFC Hall of Famer.