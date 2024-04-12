Dana White confirms MMA legend Mark Coleman will present the BMF title at UFC 300

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that MMA legend Mark Coleman will help present the BMF title to the winner of UFC 300’s blockbuster encounter.

On Saturday night, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje will collide for the BMF championship. The two men will compete for the historic belt as Gaethje aims to become the first man to successfully defend the strap. On the flip side, Holloway will be eager to prove that he can hang with the very best at lightweight.

As we know, the aforementioned Mark Coleman has been through a lot in recent times. He was in the news after saving his parents from a house fire.

Since then, Gaethje and Holloway have both expressed their desire for Coleman to present the winner of their bout with the belt. Now, as per Dana White, that dream will become a reality in Las Vegas.