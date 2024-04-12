Dana White confirms MMA legend Mark Coleman will present the BMF title at UFC 300

By Harry Kettle - April 12, 2024

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that MMA legend Mark Coleman will help present the BMF title to the winner of UFC 300’s blockbuster encounter.

Mark Coleman

On Saturday night, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje will collide for the BMF championship. The two men will compete for the historic belt as Gaethje aims to become the first man to successfully defend the strap. On the flip side, Holloway will be eager to prove that he can hang with the very best at lightweight.

As we know, the aforementioned Mark Coleman has been through a lot in recent times. He was in the news after saving his parents from a house fire.

Since then, Gaethje and Holloway have both expressed their desire for Coleman to present the winner of their bout with the belt. Now, as per Dana White, that dream will become a reality in Las Vegas.

Coleman’s duty

Dana was in the process of being asked about the idea when he said “done”. Just recently, Coleman seemed to indicate that he wasn’t going to get the call – but all that appears to have changed.

Mark has done some incredible things throughout his life and career, but his most recent act seems to have taken him to a new level of popularity. He has certainly earned the right to do this, and it’ll be great to witness at such a landmark event like UFC 300.

Are you excited to see Mark Coleman present the winner with the BMF title? If you had to pick a favorite in that fight, who would it be – Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

