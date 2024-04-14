Pros react after Max Holloway KO’s Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Tonight’s UFC 300 main card featured a BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

Gaethje (25-5 MMA) had of course captured the BMF belt last July at UFC 291, when he scored a thunderous head kick knockout over Dustin Poirier. That win marked ‘The Highlight’s’ second in a row, as he had previously defeated Rafael Fiziev by majority decision in a ‘FOTN’ affair at UFC 286.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) entered the contest sporting a two-fight win streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over The Korean Zombie. The former featherweight champion was returning to the lightweight division for the first time since dropping a decision to Dustin Poirier in April of 2019.

Tonight’s ‘Gaethje vs. Holloway’ bout proved to be a coming out party for UFC legend Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ was able to batter Justin Gaethje for the majority of their five-round affair, this before putting ‘The Highlight’ out cold with a right hand in the final second of round five. It was an incredible performance from the Hawaiian, who is now in position to fight for either the featherweight or lightweight title.

Official UFC 300 Results: Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje via KO at 4:59 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gaethje vs. Holloway’ below:

Holloway and Gaethje about to be crazy — Nazim Sadykhov (@naz_mma) April 14, 2024

Justin Gaethje needs to change his strategy and make it a dawg fight. Staying composed isn’t working — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 14, 2024

Justin needs to pressure and create chaos 2 – 1 Holloway — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 14, 2024

Was that a knockdown?! #UFC300 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 14, 2024

I have 3-0 Max — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 14, 2024

2-2 going into to the 5th. #ufc300 2 and 4 Justin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 14, 2024

Gaethje needs a ko — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 14, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Max Holloway defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300:

Holy shit — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) April 14, 2024

Omfg !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 14, 2024

Wow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 14, 2024

Holloway is the G.O.A.T #UFC300 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 14, 2024

Who was excepting that. Give him 600k #ufc300 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 14, 2024

Incredible fight from @BlessedMMA — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 14, 2024

One of the greatest KOs of all time @ufc 600K @danawhite — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) April 14, 2024

Who would you like to see Max Holloway fight next following his KO victory over Justin Gaethje this evening in Sin City?