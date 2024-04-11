UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF title fight

By Cole Shelton - April 11, 2024

On the main card of UFC 300, Justin Gaethje looks to defend his BMF title for the first time as he takes on Max Holloway. Heading into the fight, Gaethje is a -178 favorite while the Hawaiian is a +138 underdog on FanDuel.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the BMF title fight. The pros are expecting Gaethje to get his hand raised in a highly-anticipated fight, as they think the size will play a factor.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway:

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: Gaethje gets it done.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: I’d never bet against Trevor Wittman. But, I think this is the fight that will start the descent of Max Holloway. You can only be in so many wars and he’s been in some good barn burners so I think Gaethje.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Justin Gaethje. He will be too big for Holloway and is the more powerful striker.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Gaethje. I love Max but I think the kicks and the size is going to be a big issue.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Gaethje. I think the size will play a big factor in this one.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: Both guys are so awesome, I’m just sad someone has to lose. I’ll pick Gaethje but I really don’t want to pick against each other.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: That’s a coin-flip, but I want to see Max Holloway win it so I’m going with Max.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: Unfortunately I have to go with Gaethje. I love both guys, I just think Gaethje is a little too powerful for Holloway, and he won’t have the same power. Like we saw against Poirier with Max, the power just isn’t the same and it doesn’t work the same. I do think Max survives but I got Gaethje by decision.

Fighters picking Justin Gaethje: Jim Miller, Andre Petroski, Christos Giagos, Damon Jackson, Cody Brundage, Alex Morono, Kyle Nelson

Fighters picking Max Holloway: Austen Lane

