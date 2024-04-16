Jorge Masvidal targets Justin Gaethje for ‘easy’ UFC comeback fight

Jorge Masvidal is targeting Justin Gaethje for what he says would be an ‘easy’ UFC comeback fight.

Masvidal (35-17 MMA) was the inaugural BMF belt holder, but when he retired from MMA, the title was vacated.

The BMF title was later won by Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) in July of 2023 when he defeated Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) at UFC 291.

This past weekend, at UFC 300, saw Gaethje suffer a nasty KO defeat against Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) who went on to claim the BMF title as his own.

‘Gamebred’ is letting it be known that he’s down to fight Gaethje next and believes it would be an ‘easy’ bout.

Jorge Masvidal, has made it known that he is now un-retired, and spoke on ‘The MMA Hour‘ about getting back in the cage with Justin Gaethje:

“That guy’s like f**king homer Simpson, CTE’d down. I don’t wanna talk too much sh*t about him cuz he just got f**king flatlined. So, I’m hoping our paths cross in the UFC cuz this would be a very good comeback fight for me. Easy fight for me.”

Continuing, the 39-year-old said:

“I mean, he’s literally just walking forward eating shots, no head movement, no nothing. So it is definitely a guy I’d love to f*cking stick my fist through. Nothing personal. Obviously, he seems like he’s a little personal that I make picks and stuff. But I would love to bust Gaethje’s face up. Let him heal for this cuz he might never come back the same. Because that was a war that he went through and then on top of that, he got f*cking executed.”

Concluding, Jorge Masvidal said:

“So Gaethje can say whatever f**k he wants,” Masvidal concluded. “I’m not giving a f**k about it. But if our paths do cross paths, I light that motherf**ker up.”

Gaethje, in the lead-up to UFC 300, spoke with Daniel Cormier basically dissing Masvidal:

“Nothing was more special than seeing all that mist come off (Jorge’s) face when Kamaru put a hole through it. He’s fat as f**k. I fight at 155 pounds, so he can f**k off.”

