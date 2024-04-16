Jorge Masvidal targets Justin Gaethje for ‘easy’ UFC comeback fight

By Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

Jorge Masvidal is targeting Justin Gaethje for what he says would be an ‘easy’ UFC comeback fight.

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje

Masvidal (35-17 MMA) was the inaugural BMF belt holder, but when he retired from MMA, the title was vacated.

The BMF title was later won by Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) in July of 2023 when he defeated Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) at UFC 291.

This past weekend, at UFC 300, saw Gaethje suffer a nasty KO defeat against Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) who went on to claim the BMF title as his own.

‘Gamebred’ is letting it be known that he’s down to fight Gaethje next and believes it would be an ‘easy’ bout.

Jorge Masvidal, has made it known that he is now un-retired, and spoke on ‘The MMA Hour‘ about getting back in the cage with Justin Gaethje:

“That guy’s like f**king homer Simpson, CTE’d down. I don’t wanna talk too much sh*t about him cuz he just got f**king flatlined. So, I’m hoping our paths cross in the UFC cuz this would be a very good comeback fight for me. Easy fight for me.”

Continuing, the 39-year-old said:

“I mean, he’s literally just walking forward eating shots, no head movement, no nothing. So it is definitely a guy I’d love to f*cking stick my fist through. Nothing personal. Obviously, he seems like he’s a little personal that I make picks and stuff. But I would love to bust Gaethje’s face up. Let him heal for this cuz he might never come back the same. Because that was a war that he went through and then on top of that, he got f*cking executed.”

Concluding, Jorge Masvidal said:

“So Gaethje can say whatever f**k he wants,” Masvidal concluded. “I’m not giving a f**k about it. But if our paths do cross paths, I light that motherf**ker up.”

Gaethje, in the lead-up to UFC 300, spoke with Daniel Cormier basically dissing Masvidal:

“Nothing was more special than seeing all that mist come off (Jorge’s) face when Kamaru put a hole through it. He’s fat as f**k. I fight at 155 pounds, so he can f**k off.”

Would you like to see a Jorge Masvidal vs. Justin Gaethje in the future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jorge Masvidal Justin Gaethje UFC UFC 300

Related

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt issues statement following UFC 300 loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: "I started to experience vertigo"

Susan Cox - April 16, 2024
Aleksandar Rakic
Jiri Prochazka

Aleksandar Rakic reveals staph infection impacted his performance at UFC 300: “It obviously affected me”

Cole Shelton - April 16, 2024

Aleksandar Rakic reveals he had staph infection leading into his UFC 300 fight against Jiri Prochazka.

Diego Lopes, UFC 295, UFC, Results
Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes calls for rematch with “Decision Man” Movsar Evloev following UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024

UFC star Diego Lopes has called for a rematch with Movsar Evloev following his recent triumph at UFC 300.

Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo believes he “deserves” a shot at the bantamweight title following submission victory over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo believes he has done enough to earn a shot at the UFC bantamweight championship after his win at UFC 300.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Fight fan who got punched by Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 says he will not sue, but wants tickets to UFC 303

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024

The fight fan who was punched by Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 has confirmed that he has no plans to sue the lightweight contender.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler “would not be surprised” if his bout with Conor McGregor is for the 165lbs title: “It should be for a belt”

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024
Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

What's next for the stars of UFC 300?

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2024

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC 300 card with two undisputed title fights on the line, as well as the BMF belt up for grabs.

Marc Goddard, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway
Marc Goddard

Referee Marc Goddard admits he ‘literally screamed’ as he stopped Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

Referee Marc Goddard’s reaction to the Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje ending echoed that of millions around the world.

Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano explains why he shouted out the Austrian School of Economics during viral UFC 300 Octagon interview

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano used part of his UFC 300 interview to express his concerns about the state of the U.S. economy.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling reacts to being the only UFC 300 winner to not get an Octagon interview: ‘It definitely sucked!’

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has weighed in on the decision to make him the only UFC 300 winner to not have an interview with Joe Rogan.