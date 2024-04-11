Justin Gaethje isn’t looking past UFC 300: “I don’t usually plan on being alive the day after my fights”

UFC star and BMF champion Justin Gaethje has made it crystal clear that he isn’t looking beyond UFC 300.

On Saturday night, Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF title against Max Holloway. As you can imagine, there’s a great deal of anticipation in the air when it comes to what this bout could look like. Both men are incredibly talented and their fight styles should ensure this is one to remember.

For Gaethje, he’ll be defending the belt that he won by knocking out Dustin Poirier. It was one of many highlight reel moments that Gaethje has enjoyed throughout the course of his UFC run, and something tells us he’s far from done.

As part of media day, Gaethje was asked about any other guys he’d like to face before hanging up his gloves. ‘The Highlight’ had the following to say.