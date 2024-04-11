Justin Gaethje isn’t looking past UFC 300: “I don’t usually plan on being alive the day after my fights”

By Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

UFC star and BMF champion Justin Gaethje has made it crystal clear that he isn’t looking beyond UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje

On Saturday night, Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF title against Max Holloway. As you can imagine, there’s a great deal of anticipation in the air when it comes to what this bout could look like. Both men are incredibly talented and their fight styles should ensure this is one to remember.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje agrees with Max Holloway’s UFC 300 pitch with Mark Coleman, says he’s better than ‘f*cking loser’ Jorge Masvidal being involved

For Gaethje, he’ll be defending the belt that he won by knocking out Dustin Poirier. It was one of many highlight reel moments that Gaethje has enjoyed throughout the course of his UFC run, and something tells us he’s far from done.

As part of media day, Gaethje was asked about any other guys he’d like to face before hanging up his gloves. ‘The Highlight’ had the following to say.

Gaethje’s post-UFC 300 plans

“I’m a quarter-mile at a time kind of guy. I do not look too far ahead. I honestly have no clue what the future holds. I don’t usually plan on being alive the day after my fights, so, hopefully I’m there on Sunday.”

Justin always speaks his mind and he doesn’t care about the repercussions that come from doing so. He is a true warrior and, unsurprisingly, is one of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts. He knows that he’s in for an absolute war against Holloway at the weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of approach he takes to the bout.

What are your predictions for Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway? Is there a good chance that the winner will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa accepts Sean Strickland’s offer to “do some bleeding” at UFC 302: “Let’s go Cowboy”

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024
Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Photo | Aljamain Sterling is absolutely jacked ahead of featherweight debut at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling looks great heading into his featherweight debut at UFC 300.

Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Holly Holm responds after Ronda Rousey claims she was concussed before their title fight: "She wasn't better than me"

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

Holly Holm has responded to Ronda Rousey after ‘Rowdy’ claimed she was concussed going into their fight.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reveals he had a successful meeting with UFC officials: “Paulo Costa you got your wish”

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

Sean Strickland says he had a successful meeting with the UFC and he will now be facing Paulo Costa next time out.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill title fight

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

In the main event of UFC 300, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira looks to defend the belt for the first time against former champ Jamahal Hill. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a -140 favorite while the American is a +110 underdog on FanDuel.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling believes he can "skip the line" to get featherweight title shot with a win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024
Jamahal Hill
UFC

Jamahal Hill opens up on the ups and downs of Achilles recovery ahead of UFC 300 return: "It could've all been over"

Curtis Calhoun - April 10, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill admitted that his Achilles injury last year could’ve forced him to hang up the gloves.

Jessica Andrade Mackenzie Dern
UFC

Jessica Andrade calls to fight for women's 'BMF' title: "It would be an amazing thing"

Josh Evanoff - April 10, 2024

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade wants to fight for ‘BMF’ gold.

Alex Pereira, Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

VIDEO | Alex Pereira destroys Francis Ngannou's punching force record ahead of UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 10, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s power is uncommon amongst uncommon men, even Francis Ngannou.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

REPORT | Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to be officially announced at UFC 300 press conference

Josh Evanoff - April 10, 2024

According to a recent report, Conor McGregor’s UFC return against Michael Chandler will be announced later this week.