Max Holloway names the one UFC memory that still surpasses his knockout of Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway has named the one UFC memory that still surpasses his knockout of Justin Gaethje.

The historic UFC 300 which took place last weekend, Saturday, April 13th, in Vegas saw Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) vs. Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) in a lightweight bout with the BMF title on the line.

The result was a KO victory for ‘Blessed’ at 4:59 of round 5 (see that here), stripping Gaethje of the title and taking it as his own. It would make 3 wins in a row for the former UFC featherweight champion.

It was during his post-fight interview with Chamatkar Sandhu for the ‘Sony Sports Network’ that Holloway reflected on his victory and where it falls in comparison to his other career highlights:

“This has gotta be two. This has gotta be number two (best accomplishment). The José Aldo, going to Rio (against) the ‘King of Rio’, that’s always going to be my number one. Doing what I did against Aldo was amazing, so this has gotta be two.”

So there you have it, while a dominant performance over Gaethje was right up there, Holloway is ranking it his second-best accomplishment, putting his performance against Jose Aldo at number one.

Holloway and Aldo (31-8 MMA) originally met in June of 2017 at UFC 212 where it was ‘Blessed’ defeating ‘The King of Rio’ by TKO at 4:13 of round 3.

The two met again at UFC 218 in December of the same year where the result was the same, a TKO victory for Holloway, who held on to the featherweight belt.

Jose Aldo was to retire from the UFC in September of 2022 but has since announced he will return to the Octagon this coming May at UFC 301 to take on Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout.

The question then is, will there eventually be a trilogy fight between Holloway and Aldo? Is that something you would like to see?

