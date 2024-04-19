Max Holloway names the one UFC memory that still surpasses his knockout of Justin Gaethje

By Susan Cox - April 19, 2024

Max Holloway has named the one UFC memory that still surpasses his knockout of Justin Gaethje.

Max Holloway KO Justin Gaethje UFC 300

The historic UFC 300 which took place last weekend, Saturday, April 13th, in Vegas saw Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) vs. Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) in a lightweight bout with the BMF title on the line.

The result was a KO victory for ‘Blessed’ at 4:59 of round 5 (see that here), stripping Gaethje of the title and taking it as his own. It would make 3 wins in a row for the former UFC featherweight champion.

It was during his post-fight interview with Chamatkar Sandhu for the ‘Sony Sports Network’ that Holloway reflected on his victory and where it falls in comparison to his other career highlights:

“This has gotta be two. This has gotta be number two (best accomplishment). The José Aldo, going to Rio (against) the ‘King of Rio’, that’s always going to be my number one. Doing what I did against Aldo was amazing, so this has gotta be two.”

So there you have it, while a dominant performance over Gaethje was right up there, Holloway is ranking it his second-best accomplishment, putting his performance against Jose Aldo at number one.

Holloway and Aldo (31-8 MMA) originally met in June of 2017 at UFC 212 where it was ‘Blessed’ defeating ‘The King of Rio’ by TKO at 4:13 of round 3.

The two met again at UFC 218 in December of the same year where the result was the same, a TKO victory for Holloway, who held on to the featherweight belt.

Jose Aldo was to retire from the UFC in September of 2022 but has since announced he will return to the Octagon this coming May at UFC 301 to take on Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout.

The question then is, will there eventually be a trilogy fight between Holloway and Aldo? Is that something you would like to see?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC

Related

Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping explains why he believes Sean Strickland will have a “significant advantage” over Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024
Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo says Bo Nickal is not ready for the top 10 at middleweight: “He’s still maybe 10 fights away from possibly becoming UFC champion”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s future and how long it will take for him to climb the ranks at middleweight.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

UFC 303: ‘Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

The countdown is on as fight fans around the globe gear up for the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz
Deiveson Figueiredo

TJ Dillashaw reacts to Cody Garbrandt’s submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300: “I hate to see a fighter lose his confidence”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt’s submission defeat to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.

Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria claps back at Max Holloway over BMF title talk: “If you don’t like the terms I’m sure Ortega will oblige”

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024

Ilia Topuria has fired back at Max Holloway and claims Brian Ortega could be getting the next featherweight title shot.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad 'fueled with hatred' for Leon Edwards over delayed UFC title shot: "I hate his guts!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 18, 2024
Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Arman Tsarukyan made a mistake by not taking the title fight at UFC 302: "This sport moves fast"

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024

Michael Chandler thinks Arman Tsarukayn made a mistake by not taking the title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway blasts Ilia Topuria for naming lone stipulation for accepting title fight: "That's un-BMF"

Curtis Calhoun - April 18, 2024

Tensions between BMF titleholder Max Holloway and UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria are ramping up ahead of a potential fight.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
UFC

Daniel Cormier clarifies his stance on Alex Pereira knockout at UFC 300 after 'Big' John McCarthy addresses Herb Dean critics

Curtis Calhoun - April 18, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has cleared the air on his stance regarding Alex Pereira’s finishing sequence at UFC 300.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland promises to make 'dirty Brazilian' Paulo Costa bleed at UFC 302: "Brazil doesn't even like him!"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to make Paulo Costa bleed in June.