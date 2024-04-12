Justin Gaethje rejects future ‘BMF’ fight against Jorge Masvidal after UFC 300: “He can f*ck off”

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has no intention of meeting Jorge Masvidal anytime soon.

‘The Highlight’ is currently set to make the first defense of his ceremonial ‘BMF’ title this weekend. At UFC 300, Justin Gaethje will meet former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a five-round contest. The current titleholder is hoping with a win over ‘Blessed’, he will get to face Islam Makhachev.

However, in the event that he doesn’t get a title shot, Justin Gaethje has an open challenge from Jorge Masvidal. ‘Gamebred’ retired last year after a loss to Gilbert Burns, but exited retirement in January. As of now, Masvidal is set to meet Nate Diaz in a boxing rematch on June 1st. However, that hasn’t stopped him from throwing shots at Gaethje.

Earlier this year, Jorge Masvidal stated that he wanted to break Justin Gaethje’s orbital, in a fight for ‘BMF’ gold. However, the latter doesn’t have any real interest in meeting him in the octagon. Speaking in a recent interview with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Gaethje was asked about a potential bout with Masvidal.

There, Justin Gaethje shot down the fight, calling Jorge Masvidal irrelevant. In the lightweight contender’s view, ‘Gamebred’ is struggling with not being in the spotlight since leaving the UFC. Furthermore, he believes that Masvidal probably lost a lot of money betting on Dustin Poirier to defeat him last summer.

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje rejects ‘BMF’ title fight with Jorge Masvidal

“I think we’re all going to miss the spotlight you know. He’s not in the spotlight no more. The only orbital he got broken is his against Kamaru [Usman].” Justin Gaethje stated in the interview with Daniel Cormier, when asked about Jorge Masvidal’s callout. “I loved to see it. So what [if he tries to fight me on the street]? That’s my favorite part. He f*cking cheapshotted Colby Covington and didn’t break his orbital.

He continued, “I think [he’s coming after me] because he bet a bunch of money and took it from him against Poirier. I would be upset about that too. I’m hoping he puts a lot of money on this one, and not on me. He is so irrelevant right now. That’s why he’s saying it, so he can become relevant.”

Daniel Cormier then informed Justin Gaethje that Jorge Masvidal had a fight coming up, and that ‘Gamebred’ wasn’t entirely irrelevant. ‘The Highlight’ then responded:

“See, I didn’t even know that. That’s how irrelevant he is. Neither one of them can f*cking box. Nothing was more special than seeing all of that mist come off his face when f*cking Kamaru put a hole through it. It was one of my favorite nights. He is fat as f*ck, I fight at 155 pounds, so he can f*ck off.”

