What’s next for the stars of UFC 300? By Cole Shelton - April 15, 2024 The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC 300 card with two undisputed title fights on the line, as well as the BMF belt up for grabs. In the main event, Alex Pereira was looking to defend his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill. Zhang Weili put her strawweight title on the line against Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event. The card also saw Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for the BMF title. Ultimately, it was Pereira who won the fight by first-round knockout. Zhang beat Xioanan by unanimous decision to defend her strawweight title, while Holloway scored a highlight-reel KO win over Gaethje with one second to go. Now, following UFC 300, here is what I think should be next for the stars of UFC 300. Alex Pereira Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight title for the first time in a big way as he scored a first-round knockout over Jamahal Hill. Pereira made the fight look easy, and he didn’t take much damage as he called to return at UFC 301 at heavyweight. However, it seems unlikely that Pereira will fight at heavyweight, and instead, his next fight should be defending his title against Magomed Ankalaev. The fight can likely happen in July or August as Pereira should be able to make a return ASAP.

Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill had to vacate the belt due to injury, so he had never lost his belt in the Octagon. But, at UFC 300, he had the chance to reclaim his belt against Alex Pereira, but he came up short.

Hill is still near the title picture and a logical next fight is to face Jiri Prochazka with the winner getting a title shot.

Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili defended her strawweight little by decision at UFC 300, but likely should have won by submission at the end of the first round, and TKO in the second round.

With the win, Weili should face Tatiana Suarez next, with the fight likely happening this summer. Suarez has been pegged as a future champion since she joined the UFC, and now she should get her first crack at UFC gold.

Yan Xiaonan

Yan Xiaonan did have success against Weili at times, including dropping her, so her stock doesn’t drop after UFC 300. With that, Xiaonan will likely only need a win or two to get a title shot and a logical next fight is to face Jessica Andrade who picked up a win earlier at UFC 300, as the winner could get a title shot.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway was the star of UFC 300 after his last-second KO over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to win the BMF title.

Although Holloway moved up to lightweight, his next fight should be back at featherweight and should be for the belt against Ilia Topuria. After Holloway’s performance, it’s one of the most anticipated fights and could headline a pay-per-view or be the co-main on one this summer or early fall.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje took a risk by fighting Max Holloway at UFC 300, as he could have had a title shot had he waited. Gaethje ended up losing by fifth-round knockout and will need time off. Gaethje should face the loser of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, likely at the year-end pay-per-view as regardless of who loses, it would be a fan-friendly fight.