What’s next for the stars of UFC 300?

By Cole Shelton - April 15, 2024

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC 300 card with two undisputed title fights on the line, as well as the BMF belt up for grabs.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300

In the main event, Alex Pereira was looking to defend his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill. Zhang Weili put her strawweight title on the line against Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event. The card also saw Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for the BMF title.

Ultimately, it was Pereira who won the fight by first-round knockout. Zhang beat Xioanan by unanimous decision to defend her strawweight title, while Holloway scored a highlight-reel KO win over Gaethje with one second to go. Now, following UFC 300, here is what I think should be next for the stars of UFC 300.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight title for the first time in a big way as he scored a first-round knockout over Jamahal Hill. Pereira made the fight look easy, and he didn’t take much damage as he called to return at UFC 301 at heavyweight.

However, it seems unlikely that Pereira will fight at heavyweight, and instead, his next fight should be defending his title against Magomed Ankalaev. The fight can likely happen in July or August as Pereira should be able to make a return ASAP.

Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill had to vacate the belt due to injury, so he had never lost his belt in the Octagon. But, at UFC 300, he had the chance to reclaim his belt against Alex Pereira, but he came up short.

Hill is still near the title picture and a logical next fight is to face Jiri Prochazka with the winner getting a title shot.

Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292

(via Zuffa LLC)

Zhang Weili defended her strawweight little by decision at UFC 300, but likely should have won by submission at the end of the first round, and TKO in the second round.

With the win, Weili should face Tatiana Suarez next, with the fight likely happening this summer. Suarez has been pegged as a future champion since she joined the UFC, and now she should get her first crack at UFC gold.

Yan Xiaonan

Yan Xiaonan did have success against Weili at times, including dropping her, so her stock doesn’t drop after UFC 300. With that, Xiaonan will likely only need a win or two to get a title shot and a logical next fight is to face Jessica Andrade who picked up a win earlier at UFC 300, as the winner could get a title shot.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway KO Justin Gaethje UFC 300

(via Zuffa LLC)

Max Holloway was the star of UFC 300 after his last-second KO over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to win the BMF title.

Although Holloway moved up to lightweight, his next fight should be back at featherweight and should be for the belt against Ilia Topuria. After Holloway’s performance, it’s one of the most anticipated fights and could headline a pay-per-view or be the co-main on one this summer or early fall.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje took a risk by fighting Max Holloway at UFC 300, as he could have had a title shot had he waited. Gaethje ended up losing by fifth-round knockout and will need time off. Gaethje should face the loser of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, likely at the year-end pay-per-view as regardless of who loses, it would be a fan-friendly fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC Weili Zhang Yan Xiaonan

Related

Marc Goddard, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway

Referee Marc Goddard admits he ‘literally screamed’ as he stopped Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024
Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano explains why he shouted out the Austrian School of Economics during viral UFC 300 Octagon interview

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano used part of his UFC 300 interview to express his concerns about the state of the U.S. economy.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling reacts to being the only UFC 300 winner to not get an Octagon interview: ‘It definitely sucked!’

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has weighed in on the decision to make him the only UFC 300 winner to not have an interview with Joe Rogan.

Max Holloway, Chad Ochocinco
Max Holloway

Max Holloway responds to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s sparring callout after UFC 300 knockout

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway didn’t take long to respond to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s recent callout for a sparring match.

Kayla Harrison
UFC

Kayla Harrison calls for UFC title shot in co-main of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: "My time is now"

Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024

Women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison is ready to fight as soon as UFC 303.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison admits she was "scared" of cutting to bantamweight, reveals her fight night weight at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2024
Jamahal Hill
UFC

Jamahal Hill issues wild callout after UFC 300 title loss to Alex Pereira: ‘Make it happen!’

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill wasted no time targeting his next fight after falling short at UFC 300.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler speaks after Conor McGregor fight is made official for UFC 303: "I never really doubted it"

Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler never doubted that he was going to fight Conor McGregor.

Jim Miller
Jim Miller

Jim Miller reveals a plethora of injuries he sustained during UFC 300 loss, including needing 23 stitches

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2024

Jim Miller suffered a couple of injuries during his UFC 300 loss to Bobby Green on Saturday.

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Jorge Masvidal questions Justin Gaethje’s fighting future after UFC 300 knockout loss, says fight ‘Might’ve taken a lot of years’ away from career

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal thinks Justin Gaethje’s UFC 300 knockout loss could’ve shrunk his career timeline.