Max Holloway predicts his UFC 300 bout against Justin Gaethje will be a “Hall of Fame fight”

Max Holloway is expecting his UFC 300 fight against Justin Gaethje to be entertaining from start to finish.

Holloway is set to face Gaethje for the BMF title on the main card of UFC 300 in a highly anticipated bout. The Hawaiian is moving up to lightweight for the second time as he previously dropped a decision to Dustin Poirier in 2019 for the interim lightweight title.

In the fight against Poirier, the size played a role, but this time around, Max Holloway says he will be a full-sized lightweight come Saturday night at UFC 300.

“It was like it was a big 145er in there (against Poirier), you know?” For the Gaethje fight, we got some time. I’m putting on some weight and I’m getting big. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling strong. And I can’t wait for the world to see,” Holloway said to UFC.com.

With Max Holloway saying he will be a full-sized lightweight in there, he has confidence he will get his hand raised. The Hawaiian knows beating Justin Gaethje will be tough, as the Hawaiian is expecting this fight to eventually find its way into the Hall of Fame.