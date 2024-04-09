Max Holloway predicts his UFC 300 bout against Justin Gaethje will be a “Hall of Fame fight”

By Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

Max Holloway is expecting his UFC 300 fight against Justin Gaethje to be entertaining from start to finish.

Max Holloway

Holloway is set to face Gaethje for the BMF title on the main card of UFC 300 in a highly anticipated bout. The Hawaiian is moving up to lightweight for the second time as he previously dropped a decision to Dustin Poirier in 2019 for the interim lightweight title.

In the fight against Poirier, the size played a role, but this time around, Max Holloway says he will be a full-sized lightweight come Saturday night at UFC 300.

“It was like it was a big 145er in there (against Poirier), you know?” For the Gaethje fight, we got some time. I’m putting on some weight and I’m getting big. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling strong. And I can’t wait for the world to see,” Holloway said to UFC.com.

With Max Holloway saying he will be a full-sized lightweight in there, he has confidence he will get his hand raised. The Hawaiian knows beating Justin Gaethje will be tough, as the Hawaiian is expecting this fight to eventually find its way into the Hall of Fame.

“I really want my undisputed (featherweight) title back. Then, maybe, we can come back up. But I mean, if (UFC matchmakers) give you a (lightweight) title shot right after this one, what do you say? First things first, and that’s Justin Gaethje. I’m locked in on him because I got to get through him to see the future… At the end of the day, he’s a future Hall of Famer,” Holloway said. “I feel like I might be a future Hall of Famer. This is a Hall of Fame fight. And if you want to be the best guy, you’ve got to fight the best guys.”

If Holloway beats Gaethje at UFC 300, he could be in line to get a title shot at lightweight. But, the Hawaiian could also return to the featherweight division and face Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC

Related

Jake Paul, Sean Strickland, UFC

Sean Strickland vents frustration over UFC fighter pay, expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul: “You don't leave this sport happy or well”

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024
Georges St-Pierre, Floyd Mayweather
Georges St. Pierre

Georges St-Pierre opens up on negotiations with Floyd Mayweather for mixed-rules fight: "I'm not that stupid"

Josh Evanoff - April 9, 2024

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre once nearly fought Floyd Mayweather.

Zuffa LLC (Poirier)
UFC

Dustin Poirier names four UFC fighters who he'd pick to stop an Alien invasion, including one former opponent

Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is prepared to put an Avengers-like team together if Earth gets invaded by aliens.

Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier explains why Islam Makhachev should fight Dustin Poirier next: “Tsarukyan would be probably the lowest-selling fight”

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024

Daniel Cormier is explaining why Islam Makhachev should fight Dustin Poirier next and not the winner of Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Charles Oliveira celebrating
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira responds after being dubbed a ‘one-dimensional’ fighter by UFC 300 opponent Arman Tsarukyan

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024

Charles Oliveira is responding after being dubbed a ‘one-dimensional’ fighter by UFC 300 opponent Arman Tsarukyan.

Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones, UFC

Henry Cejudo says Jon Jones should go after 'two-faced c*nt' drug sample collector for defamation of character

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024
Joe Rogan, Max Holloway
Justin Gaethje

Alexander Volkanovski backs Max Holloway to defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski has backed Max Holloway to get the job done and defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Raul Rosas Jr and Ricky Turcios
Raul Rosas Jr.

Coach reveals UFC "compensated" Ricky Turcios, claims Raul Rosas Jr. was cleared to fight at UFC Mexico City

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

Alex Morono, the head coach of Ricky Turcios says the UFC took care of the bantamweight after his canceled fight against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 161
Jim Miller

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 161 with Jim Miller and Cody Brundage

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

The 161st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 300 on Saturday.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane hits back at Tom Aspinall's "ducking" accusations

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2024

UFC heavyweight star Ciryl Gane has hit back at Tom Aspinall for claiming that he has a history of ducking opponents.