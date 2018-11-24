|Last Fight:
|Tito Ortiz
|Age:
|52
|Height
|6'2"
|Weight
|205 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Iceman"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|The Pit
|Reach
|76 in (194 cm)
|Trainer
|Ryan LangcakeJohn LewisChuck Sandlin
|Rank
|8th Dan black belt in KajukenboBlack belt in Koei-Kan KaratePurple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu
|Wrestling
|NCAA Division I Wrestling
|Years active
|1998–2010, 2018 (MMA)
|University
|California Polytechnic State University
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Tito Ortiz
|Golden Boy MMA - Liddell vs. Ortiz 3: War's End
Nov/24/2018
|KO (Punches)
|Herb Dean
|1
|4:24
|loss
|Rich Franklin
|UFC 115 - Liddell vs. Franklin
Jun/12/2010
|KO (Punch)
|Herb Dean
|1
|4:55
|loss
|Mauricio Rua
|UFC 97 - Redemption
Apr/18/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|Mario Yamasaki
|1
|4:28
|loss
|Rashad Evans
|UFC 88 - Breakthrough
Sep/06/2008
|KO (Punch)
|Herb Dean
|2
|1:51
|win
|Wanderlei Silva
|UFC 79 - Nemesis
Dec/29/2007
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Keith Jardine
|UFC 76 - Knockout
Sep/22/2007
|Decision (Split)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Quinton Jackson
|UFC 71 - Liddell vs. Jackson
May/26/2007
|KO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:53
|win
|Tito Ortiz
|UFC 66 - Liddell vs. Ortiz 2
Dec/30/2006
|TKO (Punches)
|Mario Yamasaki
|3
|3:59
|win
|Renato Sobral
|UFC 62 - Liddell vs. Sobral
Aug/26/2006
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:35
|win
|Randy Couture
|UFC 57 - Liddell vs. Couture 3
Feb/04/2006
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|2
|1:28
|win
|Jeremy Horn
|UFC 54 - Boiling Point
Aug/20/2005
|TKO (Retirement)
|John McCarthy
|4
|2:46
|win
|Randy Couture
|UFC 52 - Couture vs. Liddell 2
Apr/16/2005
|KO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|2:06
|win
|Vernon White
|UFC 49 - Unfinished Business
Aug/21/2004
|KO (Punch)
|Mario Yamasaki
|1
|4:05
|win
|Tito Ortiz
|UFC 47 - It's On
Apr/02/2004
|KO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|2
|0:38
|loss
|Quinton Jackson
|Pride FC - Final Conflict 2003
Nov/09/2003
|TKO (Corner Stoppage)
|Daisuke Noguchi
|2
|3:10
|win
|Alistair Overeem
|Pride FC - Total Elimination 2003
Aug/10/2003
|KO (Punches)
|Minoru Toyonaga
|1
|3:09
|loss
|Randy Couture
|UFC 43 - Meltdown
Jun/06/2003
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|3
|2:39
|win
|Renato Sobral
|UFC 40 - Vendetta
Nov/22/2002
|KO (Head Kick)
|Larry Landless
|1
|2:55
|win
|Vitor Belfort
|UFC 37.5 - As Real As It Gets
Jun/22/2002
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Amar Suloev
|UFC 35 - Throwdown
Jan/11/2002
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Larry Landless
|3
|5:00
|win
|Murilo Bustamante
|UFC 33 - Victory in Vegas
Sep/28/2001
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Guy Mezger
|Pride 14 - Clash of the Titans
May/27/2001
|KO (Punch)
|Keiji Shiozaki
|2
|0:21
|win
|Kevin Randleman
|UFC 31 - Locked & Loaded
May/04/2001
|KO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:18
|win
|Jeff Monson
|UFC 29 - Defense of the Belts
Dec/16/2000
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Mario Yamasaki
|3
|5:00
|win
|Steve Heath
|IFC WC 9 - Warriors Challenge 9
Jul/18/2000
|KO (Kick to the Head)
|2
|5:39
|win
|Paul Jones
|UFC 22 - There Can Be Only One Champion
Sep/24/1999
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|3:53
|win
|Kenneth Williams
|NG 11 - Neutral Grounds 11
Mar/31/1999
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|1
|3:35
|loss
|Jeremy Horn
|UFC 19 - Ultimate Young Guns
Mar/05/1999
|Technical Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|John McCarthy
|1
|12:00
|win
|Jose Landi-Jons
|IVC 6 - The Challenge
Aug/23/1998
|Decision (Unanimous)
|1
|30:00
|win
|Noe Hernandez
|UFC 17 - Redemption
May/15/1998
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Joe Hamilton
|1
|12:00