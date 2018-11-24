Chuck Liddell Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 21-9-0

FAQ's

Chuck Liddell next fight? N/A

Chuck Liddell last fight? Chuck Liddell lost their last fight against Tito Ortiz by KO (Punches) on Nov. 24, 2018 at Golden Boy MMA - Liddell vs. Ortiz 3: War's End.

Is Chuck Liddell retired? Chuck Liddell last fought Tito Ortiz 3 years 5 months and 9 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Chuck Liddell from? Chuck Liddell is from San Luis Obispo, California, United States.

Did Chuck Liddell go to college? Chuck Liddell attended California Polytechnic State University.

Has Chuck Liddell ever been knocked out? Chuck Liddell has lost 7 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Tito Ortiz on Nov. 24, 2018 at Golden Boy MMA - Liddell vs. Ortiz 3: War's End