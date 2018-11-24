advertisement - continue reading below
Chuck Liddell Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 21-9-0

Liddell was born in Santa Barbara, California, of partial Irish descent. He was raised by his single mother and maternal grandfather, who taught Liddell and his siblings boxing techniques from a very young age. Liddell began studying Koeikan karate at the age of 12; the tattoo on his scalp reads "Koei-Kan" (幸栄館).

Last Fight: Tito Ortiz
Age: 52
Height 6'2"
Weight 205 lbs
Nick Name: "The Iceman"
Nationality: United States
Association: The Pit
21 Wins
KO / TKO
13
61%
Submission
1
4%
Decisions
7
33%
9 Losses
KO / TKO
7
77%
Submission
1
11%
Decisions
1
11%

Wiki Stats

Reach 76 in (194 cm)
Trainer Ryan LangcakeJohn LewisChuck Sandlin
Rank 8th Dan black belt in KajukenboBlack belt in Koei-Kan KaratePurple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Wrestling NCAA Division I Wrestling
Years active 1998–2010, 2018 (MMA)
University California Polytechnic State University

FAQ's

Chuck Liddell next fight?
N/A
Chuck Liddell last fight?
Chuck Liddell lost their last fight against Tito Ortiz by KO (Punches) on Nov. 24, 2018 at Golden Boy MMA - Liddell vs. Ortiz 3: War's End.
Is Chuck Liddell retired?
Chuck Liddell last fought Tito Ortiz 3 years 5 months and 9 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Chuck Liddell from?
Chuck Liddell is from San Luis Obispo, California, United States.
Did Chuck Liddell go to college?
Chuck Liddell attended California Polytechnic State University.
Has Chuck Liddell ever been knocked out?
Chuck Liddell has lost 7 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Tito Ortiz on Nov. 24, 2018 at Golden Boy MMA - Liddell vs. Ortiz 3: War's End
How long has Chuck Liddell been fighting?
Chuck Liddell has been fighting for a period of 20 years 6 months and 9 days, their first fight was on May. 15, 1998 at UFC 17 - Redemption. They have accumalated roughly 4 hours, 29 minutes and 47 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Tito Ortiz Golden Boy MMA - Liddell vs. Ortiz 3: War's End
Nov/24/2018 		KO (Punches) Herb Dean 1 4:24
loss Rich Franklin UFC 115 - Liddell vs. Franklin
Jun/12/2010 		KO (Punch) Herb Dean 1 4:55
loss Mauricio Rua UFC 97 - Redemption
Apr/18/2009 		TKO (Punches) Mario Yamasaki 1 4:28
loss Rashad Evans UFC 88 - Breakthrough
Sep/06/2008 		KO (Punch) Herb Dean 2 1:51
win Wanderlei Silva UFC 79 - Nemesis
Dec/29/2007 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 3 5:00
loss Keith Jardine UFC 76 - Knockout
Sep/22/2007 		Decision (Split) John McCarthy 3 5:00
loss Quinton Jackson UFC 71 - Liddell vs. Jackson
May/26/2007 		KO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 1:53
win Tito Ortiz UFC 66 - Liddell vs. Ortiz 2
Dec/30/2006 		TKO (Punches) Mario Yamasaki 3 3:59
win Renato Sobral UFC 62 - Liddell vs. Sobral
Aug/26/2006 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 1:35
win Randy Couture UFC 57 - Liddell vs. Couture 3
Feb/04/2006 		KO (Punch) John McCarthy 2 1:28
win Jeremy Horn UFC 54 - Boiling Point
Aug/20/2005 		TKO (Retirement) John McCarthy 4 2:46
win Randy Couture UFC 52 - Couture vs. Liddell 2
Apr/16/2005 		KO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 2:06
win Vernon White UFC 49 - Unfinished Business
Aug/21/2004 		KO (Punch) Mario Yamasaki 1 4:05
win Tito Ortiz UFC 47 - It's On
Apr/02/2004 		KO (Punches) John McCarthy 2 0:38
loss Quinton Jackson Pride FC - Final Conflict 2003
Nov/09/2003 		TKO (Corner Stoppage) Daisuke Noguchi 2 3:10
win Alistair Overeem Pride FC - Total Elimination 2003
Aug/10/2003 		KO (Punches) Minoru Toyonaga 1 3:09
loss Randy Couture UFC 43 - Meltdown
Jun/06/2003 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 3 2:39
win Renato Sobral UFC 40 - Vendetta
Nov/22/2002 		KO (Head Kick) Larry Landless 1 2:55
win Vitor Belfort UFC 37.5 - As Real As It Gets
Jun/22/2002 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Amar Suloev UFC 35 - Throwdown
Jan/11/2002 		Decision (Unanimous) Larry Landless 3 5:00
win Murilo Bustamante UFC 33 - Victory in Vegas
Sep/28/2001 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Guy Mezger Pride 14 - Clash of the Titans
May/27/2001 		KO (Punch) Keiji Shiozaki 2 0:21
win Kevin Randleman UFC 31 - Locked & Loaded
May/04/2001 		KO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 1:18
win Jeff Monson UFC 29 - Defense of the Belts
Dec/16/2000 		Decision (Unanimous) Mario Yamasaki 3 5:00
win Steve Heath IFC WC 9 - Warriors Challenge 9
Jul/18/2000 		KO (Kick to the Head) 2 5:39
win Paul Jones UFC 22 - There Can Be Only One Champion
Sep/24/1999 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 3:53
win Kenneth Williams NG 11 - Neutral Grounds 11
Mar/31/1999 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 3:35
loss Jeremy Horn UFC 19 - Ultimate Young Guns
Mar/05/1999 		Technical Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) John McCarthy 1 12:00
win Jose Landi-Jons IVC 6 - The Challenge
Aug/23/1998 		Decision (Unanimous) 1 30:00
win Noe Hernandez UFC 17 - Redemption
May/15/1998 		Decision (Unanimous) Joe Hamilton 1 12:00
