Watch Chuck Liddell freak out after longtime friend Glover Teixeira wins the UFC light heavyweight title

Watch Chuck Liddell freak out after his longtime friend Glover Teixeira won the UFC light heavyweight title on Saturday at UFC 267.

Teixeira and Liddell are longtime friends and former training partners at The Pit under the tutelage of coach John Hackleman. The two fighters have remained good friends for years since then, and this weekend, their careers came full circle when Teixeira won the UFC light heavyweight title with a second-round submission win over Jan Blachowicz. Liddell was once the UFC light heavyweight champ himself, and now all these years later, it is Teixeira who is the champion, becoming the second fighter trained by Hackleman to win a belt.

Taking to his social media following the fight, Liddell shared his reaction to his friend Teixeira winning the belt, posting a statement, and also sharing a video of him celebrating.

.@ChuckLiddell's live reaction to @GloverTeixeira's title win is everything. The pair spent years as primary training partners. Now they've both touched light heavyweight gold. ❤️ #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/5UeZVVrr6Z — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 31, 2021

‘Love you brother! So proud of you and your hard work,’ wrote Chuck Liddell on Instagram.

It’s an incredible reaction by Liddell, and it’s great to see him in good spirits following his recent legal issues. Although Liddell is currently going through a divorce with his wife that was made public due to a recent incident with the police, he has maintained his innocence during the time and he recently started posting again on his social media. On Saturday, at least for one night only, Liddell got to see his good friend defy the betting odds and win the UFC light heavyweight title. It was an amazing win by Teixeira and an even more incredible reaction by Liddell. You can tell he truly cares about Teixeira and was happy for his win.

How cool is it to see Glover Teixeira at age 42 winning the UFC light heavyweight title, more than a decade after Chuck Liddell was the UFC light heavyweight champion himself?