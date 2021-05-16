Tito Ortiz calls out Chuck Liddell: “We need to run it back”

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz called out fellow MMA legend Chuck Liddell for a fourth fight between the two, saying “we need to run it back.”

Ortiz and Liddell have previously met three times. The first two times, Liddell was able to finish Ortiz with strikes at the height of his career in the UFC. The third time, these two met three years ago in their late 40s and this time, Ortiz got the last laugh when he was able to knock Liddell out. The series is 2-1 for Liddell, but Ortiz wants to even it up.

Taking to his social media following UFC 262, where Liddell was a guest of UFC president Dana White, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” called out “The Iceman” for a fourth fight.

.@ChuckLiddell we need to run it back in @UFC! — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) May 16, 2021

Liddell is now 51 years old and after seeing him get knocked out brutally by Ortiz the third time these two met in 2018, it seems highly unlikely that he would ever step back into the cage again. White released Liddell back in 2010 after he was knocked out by Rich Franklin for his third straight knockout loss and encouraged him to never fight again, but Liddell made the decision to step back into the cage for Glory Boy MMA and it didn’t go well.

It seems unlikely that the UFC would be interested in this fourth fight between the legends, either. The UFC typically doesn’t do these types of legends’ fights, especially between two fighters in the later stages of their career like Liddell and Ortiz. It’s possible they could find another promoter out there that was willing to do this fight, but overall it feels like Liddell is never going to fight again, though he did recently call out Jake Paul for a boxing match.

