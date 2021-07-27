Chuck Liddell interested in a bare-knuckle fight: “Come and talk to me”

Chuck Liddell is interested in fighting again and wants it to be in bare-knuckle.

At BKFC 19 last weekend, Liddell was part of an alternative commentary with his podcast partners from the Drinkin’ Bros network. During the fights, they asked him if he’d be interested in fighting in BKFC and floated a purse of $100k. Although Liddell scoffed at the $100k, he did say he would be interested in fighting sans gloves.

“It would all have to depend,” Liddell said during the broadcast (via MMAFighting). “We’d have to talk about it. Yeah, if they pay enough money, sure. It all depends on what they come up with. We can talk about it. If they’re interested come and talk to me.”

Liddell also mentioned he has talked to BKFC president, David Feldman but he didn’t say if that was about a return to fighting.

Chuck Liddell is now 51-years-old and has not fought since 2018 when he suffered a first-round KO loss to Tito Ortiz in their trilogy match. It marked his return to the sport after he suffered a KO loss to Rich Franklin at UFC 115 in 2010. He is currently on a four-fight losing skid and all four losses have come by knockout.

Liddell is one of the all-time greats in MMA as he’s the former UFC light heavyweight champion. He has also beaten the likes of Wanderlei Silva, Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, and Alistair Overeem among others. However, there’s no question he is past his competitive prime, and fighting in bare-knuckle isn’t something many would want him to do. Yet, perhaps they put on an exhibition match between him and another older legend in combat sports.

At this time, it’s also uncertain whether BKFC would even be interested in signing Chuck Liddell.

Would you like to see Chuck Liddell fight in bare-knuckle?