Video | Former rivals Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz seen partying together at Israel Adesanya’s UFC 287 after party

Former MMA rivals Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz were captured partying together after UFC 287 this past weekend.

On Saturday night, Israel Adesanya finally got his revenge. In the main event of UFC 287, he knocked out Alex Pereira to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship.

While his long-term future is uncertain, his immediate future following the fight saw him head to his after party in Miami.

Plenty of stars, including his close friend Kamaru Usman, were there in attendance. In addition to that, former foes Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz were also spotted living their best lives in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Quite the scene at Israel Adesanya's after party in Miami 🤳 (via @Michaelpage247) pic.twitter.com/jWHeIc67Vx — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 9, 2023

The two veterans were seen looking on at Adesanya as he enjoyed what was arguably the biggest win of his career.

Liddell vs Ortiz

While this certainly doesn’t prove that the two are now friends, it’s definitely a step forward. After all, these two absolutely despised one another back in the day.

The pair have fought on three separate occasions. In their first two meetings, Liddell was the one who came out on top with a pair of nasty knockouts. In their third collision in 2018, a much older ‘Iceman’ fell to a KO defeat of his own at the hands of Ortiz.

These days, neither man is looking to be active in the cage whatsoever. They both have different priorities in their lives, with the success they enjoyed many years ago serving as memories that will last a lifetime.

Adesanya, meanwhile, will turn his attention toward whatever is next in his blossoming career. For now, he begins his second reign as the king of the middleweight division.

Are you expecting to see Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell become friends? Out of their three fights, which one is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!