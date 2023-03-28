Alex Pereira shows final preparations for Israel Adesanya rematch with Chuck Liddell and Glover Teixeira (VIDEO)

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is getting some all-star assistance ahead of his return.

‘Poatan’ has been out of action since his clash with Israel Adesanya last November. While the bout was the first time the middleweights competed in the cage, they shared the kickboxing ring twice prior. In their two matchups, the Brazilian picked up the victory.

In the main event of UFC 281 last November, Pereira made it 3-0 in the series against Adesanya. Trailing on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round, the Brazilian needed a finish and got one. Pereira unleashed a ruthless combination against the fence, forcing the referee to halt the contest. With the win, Adesanya’s historic title reign was over.

Months on from that clash in New York, the two are ready to run it back. Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are set to headline UFC 287 in Miami next month, and some big names are slated for the card. For example, welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns are set to collide in the co-main event.

Ahead of the rematch in the octagon, the Brazilian champion is getting some massive help. Less than two weeks out from UFC 287, Pereira posted a video to his Twitter account showing him working with two former champions while in a sparring session at the gym.

Those two champions were former light-heavyweight titleholders, Chuck Liddell and Glover Teixeira. The latter is known to be very close with Pereira and decided to bring in ‘The Iceman’ to the mix. On the post, the Brazilian stated that he was happy to have Liddell along for his last adjustments before UFC 287.

“Last adjustments with @ChuckLiddell for my fight at #UFC287″

