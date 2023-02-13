Chuck Liddell cautiously optimistic for Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler: “I want to see if he comes back serious”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell wants to see that Conor McGregor is serious about his return.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. In their July 2021 clash, McGregor shattered his leg in final seconds of round one. Due to that injury, the former double champion has been out of the octagon for nearly two years.

However, he’s now finally slated to make his return. While there’s no date or venue for his return, Dana White recently announced McGregor would face Michael Chandler later this year. ‘Iron’ has long teased that he would fight the Irishman since arriving in the UFC, and he will get his wish in 2023.

The announcement of the matchup naturally excited fans, as well as fighters. One name that is very interested in McGregor’s return is Chuck Liddell. ‘The Iceman’ previewed the fight in a recent interview with Inside Fighting.

There, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion admitted he’s unsure who will win but believes Chandler’s wrestling will cause massive issues for the Irishman. According to Liddell, the matchup will ultimately come down to if McGregor is serious about his return.

“Well, I’m excited about that fight actually” stated Chuck Liddell when asked of Conor McGregor’s return in the interview. “I think if Conor is coming back to fight, he really wants to be there. But with Chandler, again, with the wrestling, and his heavy handed striking, it’s going to be a tough fight.”

He continued, “I haven’t picked [Chandler to win] yet, no. I think Conor could catch him. [But], I want to see if Conor comes back serious.”

The comments from Chuck Liddell echo a similar sentiment from Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ has shared the octagon with both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, and recently picked the Irishman to win. However, Poirier added that the Irishman’s recovery from his broken leg is massive.

