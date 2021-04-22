Chuck Liddell opens up on infamous “Good morning Texas” interview from 2007

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell recently opened up on his infamous “Good morning Texas” appearance from 2007.

At the time of the interview, Liddell (21-9 MMA), was still ruling the UFC’s 205-pound division. ‘The Iceman’ was 3 months removed from his second career knockout victory over rival Tito Ortiz and just 90 days away from fighting Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson at UFC 71.

As seen in the YouTube video below, Chuck Liddell was not only slurring his words, but actually having difficulty remaining awake during his appearance on the Dallas morning show. Things got so bad that at one point the show host actually had to shake Liddell and ask him if he was fit to continue the interview.

Chuck Liddell recently opened up on his infamous “Good morning Texas” appearance from 2007 while speaking with his former boss Dana White.

“The harder part is these guys dealing with the fame and the money and the girls and all these things that come along with it,” White said while appearing on Liddell’s ‘Icebreakers’ podcast (h/t MMAFighting). “We had that moment with Chuck.”

Dana White continued:

“This dude was fighting his ass off. He was ruling the world. He was cashing big f*cking checks. He had sponsors, he had all that sh*t, but as much of a rock star as he was inside of the sport, he was outside the sport, too. Meaning in the clubs and f*cking hanging out and doing all that sh*t. Ended up in the infamous interview he did down in Texas, where I don’t know, he was out partying all night.”

Chuck Liddell then intervened to explain what really happened that morning in Texas.

“I’ll take the record for that one,” Liddell said. “Actually that night I didn’t go out. I hadn’t gone out cause I was sick from going out. I took Ambien. My buddy gave me Ambien. I was having problems sleeping. I don’t know how they woke me up. They didn’t wake me up mentally, but they got me to that show somehow. I don’t know how.”

As seen illustrated in the above video title, many assumed that Chuck Liddell had showed up drunk for the 2007 interview. However, we now know that Ambien was to blame for Chuck’s bizarre behavior.