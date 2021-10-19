Chuck Liddell not to be charged after domestic violence arrest

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office won’t be charging former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell for a recent domestic violence incident involving his wife.

Liddell and his estranged partner, Heidi, got into an argument that led to the once-UFC poster boy’s arrest this past week after things allegedly got physical. Prosecutors have now decided not to charge either Chuck or Heidi for the incident, confirms MMA Fighting.

Per police reports, the Liddell family – including their daughter Guinevere – were questioned following the incident. Guinevere Liddell stated that her parents were “pushing each other” in an argument but was unaware of why. As a result, Chuck Liddell was left with red marks on his face and chest area whereas Heidi had no marks.

Following his release last week, Liddell quickly wanted to let it be known that he was the victim in this case. He has also filed for divorce.

“Last night the Los Angeles Sherrif’s Department deputies who responded were professional,” Chuck Liddell wrote on Instagram. “While the information about this will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation. I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place.

“This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this time.”