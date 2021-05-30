Chuck Liddell does not think Jake Paul will accept his challenge: “He’s going to risk getting hurt like that?”

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell does not expect that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will respond his recent callout.

Earlier this month, Liddell responded to a fan who had suggested that he should be the next man to square off with the younger Paul brother.

‘The Iceman’ was certainly not opposed to the idea, suggesting that he was “ready anytime for that clown”.

“I’m ready anytime for that clown.” – Liddell responded on Twitter.

While Chuck Liddell did not tag Jake Paul in the post itself, his remarks were picked up by several combat sports outlets, so there is a good chance the YouTuber picked up on it.

With that said, Liddell (21-9 MMA) is not expecting to hear anything back from Paul (3-0), as the youngster is simply “not good enough” to fight him.

“He’s not good enough to fight me,” Liddell said to TMZ Sports. “It just doesn’t make sense for him. None of it makes sense for this guy. He’s going to risk getting hurt like that?”

Chuck Liddell is certainly one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. But with that being said, the former UFC light heavyweight kingpin is now 51 years old. The last time we saw ‘The Iceman’ in action was back in 2018, where he was knocked out by Tito Ortiz in their trilogy fight. Liddell’s last four fights overall have all resulted in him being knocked out. His most recent win came all the way back in 2007 when he beat Wanderlei Silva by decision.

As for Jake Paul, the brash YouTube sensation improved his record to 3-0 back in April, when he scored a first round knockout over former MMA champion Ben Askren under the Tiller banner.

A fight between Jake Paul and Chuck Liddell would no doubt draw eyeballs, as well as a ton of critics. With that said, ‘The Iceman’ would be willing to throw hands with Paul if the price was right.

“We’ll see if something happens, you never know. If they offer enough money or something, I’m always down to fight.”