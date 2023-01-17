Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell open to fighting Jake Paul if offered enough money: “He’s got no chance”

Former UFC star Chuck Liddell has admitted he would be willing to fight Jake Paul if he received the right kind of offer.

It was announced earlier this month that Jake Paul has signed a deal to fight with PFL. He will head up their new Super Fight division, although it has yet to be seen who he will make his debut against.

Some, including Paul himself, have suggested Nate Diaz. Alas, given that he just beat Tony Ferguson, that still may be a pretty notable mismatch.

Chuck Liddell, meanwhile, hasn’t been in active competition since his fight against Tito Ortiz in late 2018. He lost that fight via KO with many noting how poor his mobility looked on fight night.

There hasn’t been a particular appetite to see him compete again. However, after calling him out in the past, the 53-year-old has made it known that he’d be interested in taking on ‘The Problem Child’ in the cage.

“Sure, MMA? He wants to fight me in MMA now, I’d be down for that,” Liddell said. “He doesn’t want to fight me though. That’s alright. Good luck with it.

Liddell throws down the gauntlet

“I’m retired, I’m 53, man. Come on.” he continued. “But again, he’s got no chance. For sure [I’d sign a contract]. If he offered enough money, sure.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Whether it be wanting to stay relevant or just still being hungry to fight, this doesn’t feel like a great idea for Liddell. He’s still a legend in the eyes of many but if he goes ahead with this, there’s a good chance it could tarnish his legacy.

