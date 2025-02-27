Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite active UFC champion

UFC legend Chuck Liddell has revealed who his favorite current UFC world champion is to watch in the Octagon.

When it comes to iconic figures from the world of mixed martial arts, Chuck Liddell is up there with the best of them. While he may not be the most accomplished in the ‘GOAT’ discussion, he had some of the most remarkable moments in the history of the sport throughout the course of his career.

Nowadays, Liddell is enjoying retirement, as he should. He built a great legacy for himself and now, it’s time to let the next generation go out there and try to become trailblazers in their own right.

In a recent interview with Jake Shields, Liddell named Alex Pereira as a current fighter who he enjoys to watch, and he explained why.