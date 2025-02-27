Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite active UFC champion

By Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC legend Chuck Liddell has revealed who his favorite current UFC world champion is to watch in the Octagon.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell

When it comes to iconic figures from the world of mixed martial arts, Chuck Liddell is up there with the best of them. While he may not be the most accomplished in the ‘GOAT’ discussion, he had some of the most remarkable moments in the history of the sport throughout the course of his career.

RELATED: Chuck Liddell explains frustration with personal nature of modern UFC trash talk: “I guess that’s the thing now”

Nowadays, Liddell is enjoying retirement, as he should. He built a great legacy for himself and now, it’s time to let the next generation go out there and try to become trailblazers in their own right.

In a recent interview with Jake Shields, Liddell named Alex Pereira as a current fighter who he enjoys to watch, and he explained why.

Liddell explains appreciation for Pereira

“I like [Alex] Pereira, I really like him, man, he’s so relaxed, so calm – and he’s a good dude… I like his attitude, and I like how he fights. He’s a nice guy.

“But I like a lot of fighters, there are a lot of tough guys out there, and a lot of fun fights to watch.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Chuck Liddell knows ball. Alex Pereira is easily one of the most exciting fighters of this generation and, in truth, in the history of mixed martial arts. The fact that he’s still active and still knocking back challengers is a testament to that, and many are excited to see what he does in his upcoming showdown with Magomed Ankalaev.

Who is your favorite current UFC fighter? Do you believe Alex Pereira will be able to get past Magomed Ankalaev? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Chuck Liddell UFC

