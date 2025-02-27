Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite active UFC champion
UFC legend Chuck Liddell has revealed who his favorite current UFC world champion is to watch in the Octagon.
When it comes to iconic figures from the world of mixed martial arts, Chuck Liddell is up there with the best of them. While he may not be the most accomplished in the ‘GOAT’ discussion, he had some of the most remarkable moments in the history of the sport throughout the course of his career.
Nowadays, Liddell is enjoying retirement, as he should. He built a great legacy for himself and now, it’s time to let the next generation go out there and try to become trailblazers in their own right.
In a recent interview with Jake Shields, Liddell named Alex Pereira as a current fighter who he enjoys to watch, and he explained why.
Liddell explains appreciation for Pereira
“I like [Alex] Pereira, I really like him, man, he’s so relaxed, so calm – and he’s a good dude… I like his attitude, and I like how he fights. He’s a nice guy.
“But I like a lot of fighters, there are a lot of tough guys out there, and a lot of fun fights to watch.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Chuck Liddell knows ball. Alex Pereira is easily one of the most exciting fighters of this generation and, in truth, in the history of mixed martial arts. The fact that he’s still active and still knocking back challengers is a testament to that, and many are excited to see what he does in his upcoming showdown with Magomed Ankalaev.
